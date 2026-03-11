The Preschool Prom Silent Auction

Everything you need for the ultimate night of relaxation—perfect for both you and your little one! Cozy up with fuzzy socks, fluffy slippers, and matching robes (kids & adult), and unwind with a Yankee Candle, bubble bath, Puracy Natural Body Wash, and a soothing relaxing body oil.

Enjoy an at-home spa with face masks, eye patches, mini hand creams, plus fun extras like nail stickers/files, lip balm or gloss, and hair accessories. Little ones can relax too with a Calm Tonie.

Keep the pampering going with a MeTime Salon blowout, and gift cards to The Lane Spa ($100) and Hamsa Beauty Bar ($50).

Complete your night with a bottle of wine—cheers to some well-deserved “me time”!

VALUE: $500