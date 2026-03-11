The Preschool Prom Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to the ultimate wellness upgrade! This thoughtfully curated bundle includes a stylish BÉIS bag, Owala water bottle, “Mom Szn” and “Dad Szn” hats, plus fitness and self-care experiences: a JetSet Pilates class, a 5-class pack to Fit4Mom, and a rejuvenating red light therapy session at SWTHZ Palm Beach Gardens. 💪💖
Perfect for busy parents or anyone looking to feel their best—inside and out!
VALUE: $335
Starting bid
Everything you need for the ultimate night of relaxation—perfect for both you and your little one! Cozy up with fuzzy socks, fluffy slippers, and matching robes (kids & adult), and unwind with a Yankee Candle, bubble bath, Puracy Natural Body Wash, and a soothing relaxing body oil.
Enjoy an at-home spa with face masks, eye patches, mini hand creams, plus fun extras like nail stickers/files, lip balm or gloss, and hair accessories. Little ones can relax too with a Calm Tonie.
Keep the pampering going with a MeTime Salon blowout, and gift cards to The Lane Spa ($100) and Hamsa Beauty Bar ($50).
Complete your night with a bottle of wine—cheers to some well-deserved “me time”!
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
Make a splash with this vibrant Summer Fun auction basket—packed with everything you need for sunny days, beach adventures, and family memories! Whether you're heading to the beach or relaxing poolside, this collection has you covered in style and comfort.
Keep your drinks chilled in a spacious Igloo 60-quart rolling cooler, and carry all your essentials in a trendy Bogg Bag medium tote. Little ones will love the colorful silicone beach toy set, sidewalk chalk, bubble guns, and a set of fun children’s sunglasses—perfect for endless outdoor play.
Relax in style with two chic Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids Freeport chairs, and dry off with matching Pottery Barn Kids star beach towels. Add a pop of color with a Lilly Pulitzer beach day pouch and skinny can holder—perfect for keeping your essentials organized and your drink cool.
Plus, enjoy a $50 gift card to Learning Express.
From beach days to backyard play, this basket is your ultimate ticket to a fun-filled, sun-soaked summer! 🌞
VALUE: $536
Starting bid
Cook. Entertain. Impress. This chef-worthy basket has it all: a $450 Caraway cookware set in navy blue, specialty olive oils and vinegar, flaky finishing salt, a sushi making kit, olivewood spatula and citrus squeezer, OXO silicone baking sheet, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, and a beautiful stainless steel double-walled beverage tub, perfect for hosting and toasting. PLUS, enjoy a $150 gift card to Plum Market, your destination for peak-season produce, gourmet groceries, and sustainably sourced meats and seafood. Everything you need to turn every meal into a masterpiece!
TOTAL VALUE: $900
Starting bid
Make every day feel like a fairy tale with this magical bundle fit for royalty! Your little prince and princess will love dressing up with a beautiful Aurora gown and knight costume, complete with a sparkling wand for extra enchantment. Enjoy storytime with a Disney Storybook Collection and top it all off with a $150 Disney gift card for even more magical moments.
Perfect for imaginative play, dress-up fun, and creating memories that feel straight out of a storybook! 🏰💫
VALUE: $350
Starting bid
Don’t let a little rain dampen the fun—turn every gray day into a magical, memory-making adventure at home! The Elephants Classroom “Rainy Day” Basket is thoughtfully curated to keep little hands busy, minds engaged, and spirits bright.
Packed with over $450 worth of games, crafts, and cozy essentials, this bundle is your go-to solution for screen-free entertainment and creative play. From building masterpieces with Magna Tiles and magnetic blocks to crafting, coloring, and sculpting with Crayola favorites, air-dry clay, and kinetic sand—there’s something here for every curious creator.
Kids can dive into imaginative play with sticker books, jewelry-making beads, and hands-on art kits, or sharpen fine motor skills with engaging workbooks and pattern sets. When it’s time to cozy up, wrap them in the soft flannel blanket and enjoy some quiet creative time together.
And because rainy days sometimes call for a splash outside too, this basket includes adorable rain-ready gear—complete with boots, a lightweight umbrella, and a fun rain hat—so puddle jumping is always an option!
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or simply making the most of time at home, this all-in-one basket brings joy, learning, and creativity—rain or shine. 🌈
VALUE:$450
Starting bid
Level up your game with this Ready, Set, Play! auction basket—perfect for athletes, families, and backyard competitors alike! Anchored by a Lifetime 44-Inch Impact Portable Basketball Hoop, this package brings the court right to your driveway. Haul your gear with ease using the Mac Sports Deluxe Folding Wagon, then hit the court with the Wilson NBA Alliance Signature Trophy Basketball for a true pro feel Or play at night with an LED light up basketball. Explore new skills with a beginner hockey set and LED light up hockey balls. Or hit the court with a family pickleball set (2 adult paddles/2 kids paddles, plus balls + carrying bag) and glow in the dark pickleballs. Then, get inspired by record-breaking achievements in the Guinness Book of World Records 2026. Packed with at-home sports gear, this all-in-one bundle delivers nonstop fun, fitness, and friendly competition—an incredible value at over $500!
Starting bid
One child will bring a special friend to enjoy a fun afternoon with Ms. Lacey!
Together they will enjoy:
🥨 A special snack
🖐️ A fun sensory activity
✨ Lots of smiles and play
A sweet and playful experience to share with a friend! 💛
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Bid on a private Spanish class with Ms. Isabelle and Ms. Kenya for up to 6 kids—perfect for friends or for parents to go in on together. Kids will enjoy a fun, interactive 40-minute lesson, ending with a lively Salsa 💃🕺
Details:
• Up to 6 children
• 40-minute after-school class
• Last 15 minutes = Salsa Fiesta
• Schedule Monday–Wednesday with Ms. Isabelle before end of school year
Fun, festive, and unforgettable—¡vamos!
VALUE: Priceless
Starting bid
Our fantastic and favorite Bears teachers, Ms. Betty & Ms. Ronit, will have an Ice Cream Sundae and Art Project after school in May for one child and a friend.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Does your child love being the boss? Here’s their chance!
Your little leader will step into the very important role of Preschool Director for the Morning alongside the wonderful Miss Diana.
This VIP experience includes:
⭐ A special morning assisting Miss Diana
⭐ Visiting classrooms and greeting friends
⭐ Helping with fun “director duties”
It’s a one-of-a-kind experience your child will never forget — and the cutest story for the dinner table.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Calling all little chefs! This special experience invites up to 4 kids to join Ms. Jamie for a fun and delicious after-school cooking adventure. Together they’ll mix, measure, stir, and create something tasty while learning simple kitchen skills along the way.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a well-deserved night out 🎉 while your little ones are in great hands! Ms. Ronit is offering a Buy One, Get One Babysitting Special exclusively for our auction.
The winning bidder will receive two babysitting sessions — each for up to 4 hours ⏰ for up to 3 children. Whether you’re planning a date night, errands, or simply some quiet time, this is the perfect opportunity to relax knowing your kids are cared for by someone they know and trust.
Value: $120
Starting bid
SWTHZ One-Month Membership (4 Visits) ❄️✨
SWTHZ offers state-of-the-art infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy, designed to help you relax, recover, and recharge. Whether you're looking to relieve stress, support muscle recovery, improve circulation, or simply enjoy a little self-care, this experience delivers the ultimate wellness boost.
Membership Includes:
❄️ 4 visits to enjoy sauna + cold plunge therapy
🧖♀️ Private wellness suites for a relaxing experience
💪 Great for recovery, detox, and stress relief
Perfect for athletes, busy parents, or anyone looking to feel their best and recharge their body and mind.
Treat yourself — or someone you love — to a month of wellness.
VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Delight little ones with this charming Pottery Barn Kids–inspired auction basket, thoughtfully curated for comfort, creativity, and cozy everyday moments and valued at over $300. Perfect for playtime, bedtime, and everything in between, this collection blends soft textures with playful design.
Snuggle up with an irresistibly soft medium-sized fur Labradoodle plush, then spark imagination with a Pet Pals coloring book and jumbo crayons for hours of creative fun. Mealtime becomes a breeze with a stylish blue bento box, while beach days are covered with both a classic Salty Dog kids beach towel and a cozy hooded version for drying off in style.
Bring it all home with a beautifully coordinated chambray Salty Dog organic full sheet set—perfect for refreshing any bedroom—and keep things tidy with a classic Parker gingham storage bin.
This sweet and stylish bundle is ideal for kids who love comfort, creativity, and a touch of timeless design! 🐾✨
**items not returnable to Pottery Barn**
Starting bid
Build confidence, strength, and independence with this exciting opportunity from KidStrong! This package includes one month of membership plus registration, giving your child access to fun, high-energy classes designed to boost physical skills, character development, and self-esteem. It’s the perfect way to get kids moving, learning, and thriving in a supportive and engaging environment.
VALUE: $189
Starting bid
Tee up for an unforgettable day on the course! ⛳️
Enjoy a foursome of golf (including cart) at the beautiful Abacoa Golf Club—a local favorite known for its scenic layout and fun, challenging play. Perfect for a day out with friends, family, or clients!
Details:
• Valid May–October
• Monday–Thursday: anytime
• Friday–Sunday & holidays: after 12 PM
• Includes golf cart
Gather your group and get ready for a fantastic day on the greens—fore!
VALUE: $540
Starting bid
Get out on the water and explore in style! Enjoy a 2-hour paddleboarding or kayaking adventure for two with BlueLine Surf & Paddle Co. Whether you’re gliding through calm waterways or taking in the beautiful coastal scenery, this experience is the perfect mix of relaxation, fun, and a little adventure.
VALUE: $60
Starting bid
Sip, swirl, and savor with this elevated wine experience from Total Wine & More. Enjoy a private wine class for 10-20 people led by expert instructors, where you’ll learn to taste, pair, and appreciate a variety of wines in a fun and engaging setting. To keep the experience going at home, this package also includes three bottles of wine—perfect for sharing, gifting, or enjoying yourself. Cheers to discovering your new favorites!
VALUE: $700
Starting bid
Cheers to great beer and good times! Enjoy two $50 gift certificates to DAS Beer Garden—perfect for sampling craft brews, savoring delicious bites, and soaking up the lively atmosphere. Whether it’s a casual night out or a fun gathering with friends, this is your ticket to a memorable local experience.
VALUE: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!