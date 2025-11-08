The Presidents' Council Business Chamber's Memberships

Student Membership
$75

Valid for one year

Student Membership $75/year: Our Student Membership tier is for current high school and college students who have a business or are interested in entrepreneurship. As a Student Member, you receive: 

  • Discounted registration to All of our Program Series  
  • Access to our Quarterly Networking Events  
  • Priority access to News, Information, and Events 
  • Listing on our Member Directory  
  • Access to our Members' Only Portal  
Individual Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Individual Membership $100/year: Our Individual Membership tier is for those individuals who work in corporate organizations or don't represent their own local business. As an Individual Member, you receive:

  • Discounted registration to all of our Program Series 
  • Access to our Quarterly Networking Events  
  • Priority access to News, Information, and Events 
  • Listing on our Member Directory  
  • Access to our Membership Mentor Matching Program  
  • Access to our Members' Only Portal 
Non-Profit Membership
$250

Valid for one year

Non-Profit Membership $250/year: Our Non-Profit Membership tier is for churches, schools, and other 501c3 organizations. As a Non-Profit Member, you receive:

  • Discounted registration to All of our Program Series 
  • Access to our Quarterly Networking Events  
  • Priority access to News, Information, and Events 
  • Listing on our Member Directory  
  • Access to our Membership Mentor Matching Program  
  • Access to our Members' Only Portal  
  • Sponsored Marketing Posts a Year on our Social Media Platforms and Newsletters 
Small Business
$300

Valid for one year

Small Business Membership $300/year: Our Small Business Membership tier is for those businesses that have between 1-50 employees and make less than $1 million in revenue. As a Small Business Member, you receive:

  • Discounted registration to all of our Program Series 
  • Access to our Quarterly Networking Events  
  • Priority access to News, Information, and Events 
  • Access to our Capital Referral Services*Individual qualifications vary* 
  • Listing on our Member Directory  
  • Access to our Membership Mentor Matching Program  
  • Access to our PartnerReferral Services Program *Individual qualifications vary* 
  • Access to our Members' Only Portal 
  • 3 Sponsored Marketing Posts on our Social Media Platforms and Newsletters 
Mid & Large Size Business
$500

Valid for one year

Mid & Large Size Business Membership $500/year: Our Mid & Large Size Business Membership is for businesses that have 51 or more employees and make $1 million or more in revenue. As a Mid & Large Size Business Member, you receive:

  • Discounted registration to all of our Program Series 
  • Access to our Quarterly Networking Events  
  • Priority access to News, Information, and Events 
  • Access to our Capital Referral Services* Individual qualifications vary*   
  • Listing on our Member Directory  
  • Access to our Membership Mentor Matching Program  
  • Access to our PartnerReferral Services Program* Individual qualifications vary*   
  • Access to our Members' Only Portal  
  • 6 Sponsored Marketing Posts on our Social Media Platforms and Newsletters 
Add a donation for The Presidents Council Business Chamber

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!