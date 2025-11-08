The Presidents' Council Business Chamber's Memberships

Small Business Membership $300/year: Our Small Business Membership tier is for those businesses that have between 1-50 employees and make less than $1 million in revenue. As a Small Business Member, you receive:

Discounted registration to all of our Program Series

Access to our Quarterly Networking Events

Priority access to News, Information, and Events

Access to our Capital Referral Services*Individual qualifications vary*

Listing on our Member Directory

Access to our Membership Mentor Matching Program

Access to our PartnerReferral Services Program *Individual qualifications vary*

Access to our Members' Only Portal

3 Sponsored Marketing Posts on our Social Media Platforms and Newsletters