The Pretty Pittie Committee's shop

Bath Bomb with Gemstone - this price is for you to pick up
$14
Please specify Vanilla, Orange, Lavender or Eucalyptus Scent. Each Bomb contains a cut precious or semi-precious gemstone. One Bomb of this batch of 100 contains a natural sapphire and diamond 14k gold pendant. Pick up at Advanced Pet Care or Cattiesburg Cafe during their business hours. Sample ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, epsom salt, corn starch, goats milk(locally produced), coconut oil, vanilla extract Made by Steelman Hill Homestead, Purvis, MS
Bath bomb with Gemstone - includes shipping
$24
Shipping in Continental US only. Must include address. Please specify Vanilla, Orange, Lavender or Eucalyptus Scent. Each Bomb contains a cut precious or semi-precious gemstone. One Bomb of this batch of 100 contains a natural sapphire and diamond 14k gold pendant. Sample ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, epsom salt, corn starch, goats milk(locally produced), coconut oil, vanilla extract Made by Steelman Hill Homestead, Purvis, MS
