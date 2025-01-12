The Pretty Pittie Committee's shop

Bath Bomb with Gemstone - this price is for you to pick up
$14
Please specify Vanilla, Orange, Lavender or Eucalyptus Scent. Each Bomb contains a cut precious or semi-precious gemstone. One Bomb of this batch of 100 contains a natural sapphire and diamond 14k gold pendant. Pick up at Advanced Pet Care or Cattiesburg Cafe during their business hours.
Sample ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, epsom salt, corn starch, goats milk(locally produced), coconut oil, vanilla extract
Made by Steelman Hill Homestead, Purvis, MS
Bath bomb with Gemstone - includes shipping
$24
Shipping in Continental US only. Must include address.
Please specify Vanilla, Orange, Lavender or Eucalyptus Scent. Each Bomb contains a cut precious or semi-precious gemstone. One Bomb of this batch of 100 contains a natural sapphire and diamond 14k gold pendant.
Sample ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, epsom salt, corn starch, goats milk(locally produced), coconut oil, vanilla extract
Made by Steelman Hill Homestead, Purvis, MS
Add a donation for The Pretty Pittie Committee
$
