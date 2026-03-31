Hosted by

The Pretty Pittie Committee

About this event

The Pretty Pittie Committee's Third Medical Silent Auction

MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET item
MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET item
MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET item
MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET
$30

Starting bid

MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET WITH MULTI COLOR CRYSTALS

SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box item
SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box item
SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box item
SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box
$10

Starting bid

SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box

Brahmin Katie Crossbody Homegrown Floral Print Melbourne item
Brahmin Katie Crossbody Homegrown Floral Print Melbourne item
Brahmin Katie Crossbody Homegrown Floral Print Melbourne item
Brahmin Katie Crossbody Homegrown Floral Print Melbourne
$50

Starting bid

Details:

The Katie Crossbody is a zip-top style that tapers out slightly to create a sleek silhouette. Adjust the strap to fit your needs, and stay organized with multiple interior pockets and a key clip.

  • Zip top
  • Back slide-in pocket
  • Interior organizer pockets
  • Pen pocket
  • Dust bag included
  • Key clip
  • 25" strap drop
  • Dimensions 10.5" W x 10.2" H x 2.5" D
Brahmin Lorelei Small Shoulder Bag Purse Saddle Melbourne item
Brahmin Lorelei Small Shoulder Bag Purse Saddle Melbourne item
Brahmin Lorelei Small Shoulder Bag Purse Saddle Melbourne item
Brahmin Lorelei Small Shoulder Bag Purse Saddle Melbourne
$45

Starting bid

Brahmin Saddle Beige Melbourne Small Lorelei bag.


The Lorelei is a chic lightweight shoulder bag, perfect for carrying from day to night. A zip top closure allows for easy access to your essentials, and a interior zipper pocket provides additional storage.


Gold hardware

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Crossbody strap: 10.5"

Small-sized bag, 9" W X 6" H X 2.25" D

Approx. weight: 0.9 lbs.

Leather

Spot clean

Imported

MK Small Double Handle Tote Bag item
MK Small Double Handle Tote Bag item
MK Small Double Handle Tote Bag item
MK Small Double Handle Tote Bag
$35

Starting bid

Michael Kors hadleigh small double handle tote bag features:

▪︎ pebbles embossed leather material 

▪︎ snap closure type

▪︎ dimensions approximately 12.5 w x 7 H 5.25 D

▪︎ handle drop 3.75 inch

▪︎ adjustable strap approximately  20-21.75

▪︎ interior I back slip pocket

▪︎ removable strap

Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Tray item
Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Tray item
Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Tray item
Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Tray
$60

Starting bid

Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Full Size Tray

McCoy Red Kettle Cookie Jar item
McCoy Red Kettle Cookie Jar item
McCoy Red Kettle Cookie Jar item
McCoy Red Kettle Cookie Jar
$15

Starting bid

A Beautiful RED Bean Pot Cookie Jar with Metal Handle 

It is marked USA but there is no McCoy mark

It measures 7 1/2" by 8 1/2" wide and 8" tall not including the Handle.

Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Necklace In Light Grey item
Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Necklace In Light Grey item
Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Necklace In Light Grey
$30

Starting bid

Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Necklace In Light Blue Grey Product Details

  • Materials: Strung with recycled Ashanti glass beads ethically sourced from Ghana and accented with gold-plated brass rondelles.
  • Design: Features a distinctive gold-plated hook closure and typically measures 20 inches in length.

This necklace is in excellent pre-owned condition. 

Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace item
Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace item
Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace item
Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace
$40

Starting bid

Gorgeous Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace



20” Honey Amber Beads Necklace item
20” Honey Amber Beads Necklace item
20” Honey Amber Beads Necklace
$30

Starting bid

20” Natural Carved Honey Amber Beads Necklace

Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair item
Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair item
Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair item
Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair
$75

Starting bid

Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair for a Toddler. Created and Designed by JoAnn

Waterford Crystal O’Connell 10 Inch Square Serving Tray item
Waterford Crystal O’Connell 10 Inch Square Serving Tray item
Waterford Crystal O’Connell 10 Inch Square Serving Tray
$15

Starting bid

Waterford Crystal Grafton Street O’Connell 10 Inch Square Serving Tray NEW

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