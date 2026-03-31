The Pretty Pittie Committee's Third Medical Silent Auction

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Starting bid
MICHAL GOLAN 19.5” NECKLACE & EARRINGS SET WITH MULTI COLOR CRYSTALS
Starting bid
SKAGEN® DENMARK Ladies WATCH in Box
Starting bid
Details:
The Katie Crossbody is a zip-top style that tapers out slightly to create a sleek silhouette. Adjust the strap to fit your needs, and stay organized with multiple interior pockets and a key clip.
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Brahmin Saddle Beige Melbourne Small Lorelei bag.
The Lorelei is a chic lightweight shoulder bag, perfect for carrying from day to night. A zip top closure allows for easy access to your essentials, and a interior zipper pocket provides additional storage.
Gold hardware
Zip top closure
Interior zip pocket
Crossbody strap: 10.5"
Small-sized bag, 9" W X 6" H X 2.25" D
Approx. weight: 0.9 lbs.
Leather
Spot clean
Imported
Starting bid
Michael Kors hadleigh small double handle tote bag features:
▪︎ pebbles embossed leather material
▪︎ snap closure type
▪︎ dimensions approximately 12.5 w x 7 H 5.25 D
▪︎ handle drop 3.75 inch
▪︎ adjustable strap approximately 20-21.75
▪︎ interior I back slip pocket
▪︎ removable strap
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Brazilian Last Supper Butterfly Wings Inlaid Wood Glass Full Size Tray
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A Beautiful RED Bean Pot Cookie Jar with Metal Handle
It is marked USA but there is no McCoy mark
It measures 7 1/2" by 8 1/2" wide and 8" tall not including the Handle.
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Lizzie Fortunato Laguna Necklace In Light Blue Grey Product Details
This necklace is in excellent pre-owned condition.
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Gorgeous Sterling Eudialyte Pendant on 17” Garnet Bead Necklace
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20” Natural Carved Honey Amber Beads Necklace
Starting bid
Custom Crocheted Minnie Mouse Themed Reading Chair for a Toddler. Created and Designed by JoAnn
Starting bid
Waterford Crystal Grafton Street O’Connell 10 Inch Square Serving Tray NEW
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