The principles of Human Compatible Learning are built on sound scientific knowledge of how human beings actually work, as written about by Leon Thurman in Bodymind & Voice.





This experiential workshop introduces those principles and gives you hands-on practice applying them in any classroom, clinic, or even at the doctor’s office. Come ready to participate, not just listen.





It’s for every kind of educator, from the traditional classroom to anyone, anywhere, entrusted with helping another person learn. Led by Babette Lightner, a longtime VoiceCare Network faculty member and one of the most inventive somatic movement educators in the country.









About Babette Lightner





Creator of Wholeness in Motion (WIM), Babette is a Certified Alexander Technique teacher, a Registered Somatic Movement Educator (RSME) of 30 years, and a LearningMethods teacher of 20 years. She taught for more than 25 years with the VoiceCare Network and with the University of Minnesota’s Music Department and Professional Actor Training Program.