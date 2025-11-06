Saint Mary School

Offered by

Saint Mary School

About this shop

The Saint Mary Color Run 2026

Adult Registration item
Adult Registration
$35

Includes a free Prism Color Run T-shirt and color pack for the finish line dance party!

Choose 5K or 1-Mile on event day—no advance selection required!

Youth Registration item
Youth Registration
$20

Children 14 and under

Includes a free Prism Color Run T-shirt and color pack for the finish line dance party!

Choose 5K or 1-Mile on event day—no advance selection required!

The Prism Run Sunnies item
The Prism Run Sunnies
$5

Look fresh and keep your eyes covered during the best fun run of the year!

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
Available until May 8

• All benefits from Bold & Bright T-shirt sponsor
• "The Prism Color Run presented by [Your Business]" branding on all marketing materials.
• Prime logo placement on the event T-shirt
• Complimentary registration for 4 participants
• Opportunity to set up a booth/table at the event

Bold & Bright T-Shirt Sponsor item
Bold & Bright T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,000
Available until May 9

• All benefits from Vibrance Sponsor
• Business name printed on event T-shirts worn by all registrants
• Option to provide promotional materials for participant race bags

Vibrance Sponsor item
Vibrance Sponsor
$750

• All benefits from Radiance Sponsor
• Business logo included in event emails leading up to the run
• Business announced as a sponsor during the event

Radiance Sponsor item
Radiance Sponsor
$500

• All benefits from Spectrum Sponsor
• Business name/logo displayed on event banner displayed at the starting line.

Spectrum Sponsor item
Spectrum Sponsor
$250

• Business name/logo displayed on a Color Station or Water Station sign along the race route.
• Recognition on social media and event webpage

Vendor item
Vendor
$50

We are excited to offer vendor spaces for local businesses, artisans, and organizations to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience at the Prism Color Run! This family-friendly event provides a great opportunity to connect with the community and promote your business in a lively, high-energy atmosphere.

Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, and tents (if desired). Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today!

For questions or additional details, please contact [email protected].

Add a donation for Saint Mary School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!