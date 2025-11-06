The Saint Mary Color Run 2026

We are excited to offer vendor spaces for local businesses, artisans, and organizations to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience at the Prism Color Run! This family-friendly event provides a great opportunity to connect with the community and promote your business in a lively, high-energy atmosphere.



Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, and tents (if desired). Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today!



For questions or additional details, please contact [email protected].