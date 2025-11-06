The Saint Mary Color Run 2026

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Includes a free Prism Color Run T-shirt and color pack for the finish line dance party!
Choose 5K or 1-Mile on event day—no advance selection required!
Children 14 and under
Includes a free Prism Color Run T-shirt and color pack for the finish line dance party!
Choose 5K or 1-Mile on event day—no advance selection required!
Look fresh and keep your eyes covered during the best fun run of the year!
• All benefits from Bold & Bright T-shirt sponsor
• "The Prism Color Run presented by [Your Business]" branding on all marketing materials.
• Prime logo placement on the event T-shirt
• Complimentary registration for 4 participants
• Opportunity to set up a booth/table at the event
• All benefits from Vibrance Sponsor
• Business name printed on event T-shirts worn by all registrants
• Option to provide promotional materials for participant race bags
• All benefits from Radiance Sponsor
• Business logo included in event emails leading up to the run
• Business announced as a sponsor during the event
• All benefits from Spectrum Sponsor
• Business name/logo displayed on event banner displayed at the starting line.
• Business name/logo displayed on a Color Station or Water Station sign along the race route.
• Recognition on social media and event webpage
We are excited to offer vendor spaces for local businesses, artisans, and organizations to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience at the Prism Color Run! This family-friendly event provides a great opportunity to connect with the community and promote your business in a lively, high-energy atmosphere.
Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, chairs, and tents (if desired). Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today!
For questions or additional details, please contact [email protected].
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