Mosaic Silent Auction

Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $25
By Meredith Bobb
Medium: High-flow acrylic paints
"I was thinking about the many choices and different events we face in our lives, trying to make the right decisions and finding the path forward. This process can be stressful enough without the pressures of government taking away women's rights and healthcare, putting our lives unnecessarily at risk."
50% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $15
By: Meghan Kahnle
Medium: Collage and Mixed Media
“Connect 40” was originally part of a group show called 'Curious Nonsense' and inspired by a silly conversation with a friend who was pregnant with her first child. And so this playfulness was born out of leveraging the stork myth, Connect 4 game, nature, and the upscaled experience of pregnancy."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $15
By: Gina Cole
Medium: Oil/acrylic
"I work predominantly in oil. As a figurative artist, I strive to bring in the human experience, the authenticity, the very thing that human viewers can truly understand because they share the exact same human experience. But for the most part, I believe the response of the people should be left to the people and not the artist."
50% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Ashley Rayne
Medium: "I like experimenting with various mediums using art as an exploration of my mind. I do like sculptural and 3D mediums more so I can feel the process."
"Trippy Melons" is a sculpture piece I made to emphasize women's breasts. Breasts are highly sexualized in our society and become objects for others. I wanted to blend various shapes and sizes together to give it a different meaning.
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Pat Raffee
Medium: 47 x 47 inches Quilt
Design variation on Sam Hunter’s pattern. Beautifully quilted by former Sandpoint resident Dawn Kelly. Pieced backing.
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By Jodi Rawson
Medium: Acrylic on anything
"Why is this movement important to you?
The Pro-Voice Project is pushing back against psychotic bullies in very graceful ways as well as offering safe and shame-free community for women.
What motivates you, or inspires your art?
Art is everywhere- I create to feel alive.
Any other interesting details you'd like to share?
Painting a variety of whimsical nudes helped me with my body dysphoria... we are all art, I realized."
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Ashley Rayne
"'Inspired by the constant struggles I've experienced being a woman in this world. Growing up in a military household perpetuated the strict gender norms I was placed into. I felt small from a young age. I had to be the perfect model child. Being told what I can and can't do my whole life all in the name of safety. I was conditioned to restrict my dreams to conform to this structured view of society. I joined the Army instead of pursuing the Peace Corp because at least the 'Army' has a duty to protect their soldiers. This sculpture helped me release a lifetime of pent-up emotions and feelings so I can start to break free."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Jaime Roberts
Medium: Analog collage (17” x 21”)
"In this piece, the rug, long symbolic of what’s been swept beneath it, is lifted to reveal a collective of women stepping forward. Each patterned skirt represents a distinct story, a different voice, and a unique path. Together they emerge from beneath the weight of silence and stigma, standing side by side in solidarity. This work speaks to the unraveling of shame and the reclamation of choice; an assertion that women’s autonomy and healthcare are not privileges to be granted, but rights to be restored."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Pat Raffee
Medium: 31 x 60 inches Quilt
Sense of snorkeling in kelp beds. Superbly quilted by former Sandpoint resident Dawn Kelly. Batik backing fabric made in Bali.
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Patricia Wallace
Medium: Screen Printing/collage. Sometimes painting/drawing/ whatever. I dabble quite a bit.
"This piece was created 9 months after my first child was born, during the always fleeting quiet of nap time. The figure of the woman is clipped from a 1960's magazine ad for a stovetop range measured to fit you “just right”. To me, she asks: Where is mom? What is mom? Who is mom? Is she a role? Is she tasks and care work? Is she love? What are the labors of love? Are maintenance tasks and care work love? Is "mom" somewhere else? Outside, beneath or above her roles and tasks? Who is mom? Who was she before motherhood? Who is she now? Where is mom?"
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Kayla Hansen
Medium: Oil
"This piece was created using turmeric, acrylic, shellac, oil paint, and collage elements from a 1961 German women’s magazine, all on paper.
For so long, women’s voices and rights have been silenced. We’ve had to fight for the simplest forms of autonomy, confront discrimination and stereotypes, and push against the unrealistic standards placed upon us. We’ve had to work twice as hard to be seen, to be heard, and to prove our place in the world.
This piece reflects that struggle — and the beauty that can still grow from it. Like flowers surrounded by weeds and thorns, we continue to thrive, rise, and bloom through our strength and resilience."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Pat Raffee
Medium: 57 x 57 inches Quilt
Hand-dyed and commercial fabrics in a paper-pieced design by Brenda Henning. Superbly quilted by former Hope resident Nona King.
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Chris Kingston
Medium: Printmaking, specifically stone lithography
"This movement is important to me because I felt incredibly isolated and alone when I had my abortion. Getting involved has not only lifted my spirits, but shown me the strength in storytelling and the courage in advocating for myself and others. Living in a state where abortion is criminalized has driven me to be a part of the reproductive rights movement so that all folks may be free to make their own choices over their own bodies."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Chris Kingston
Medium: Printmaking, specifically stone lithography
"I am motivated by my own reproductive story, as well as by the reclamation process of my body's sovereignty in relation to the natural world. The root of my work lives in folklore, herbalism, and ecofeminism. I lean heavily on symbolism related to femininity, autonomy, and sexuality."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Patricia Wallace
Medium: Screen Printing/collage. Sometimes painting/drawing/ whatever. I dabble quite a bit.
"The clipping of this woman comes from a 1960s McCall’s ad for bras. To me, her pointed boobs hoisted into a likely very uncomfortable bra and defiant expression speak to the emotional, physical, and logistical armor that women must wear to move through the world. At the same time, she points to a fresh need to armor up, once again, in defense of a woman’s basic right to her own body.
She asks: What armor am I wearing today? What armor needs to fall away? What armor needs to be put on? She is the paradox of power and vulnerability held between two laser boobs."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Jessica Evett
Medium:
Printmaking (linocut) and collage
"While I'd finished this piece before the call for entries, the theme inspired me to finish the piece in resin and donate it to the cause. The composition is comprised of fragments that fit well together within our postmodern world. The piece reminds us that we form meaning from the broken, colorful fragments of the world if we choose to.
I also created the Blue Girl, Red State sticker in 2005, and this will be the 20th anniversary of that image starting to find its way to various bumpers across the state."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Pat Raffee
Medium: 29 x 37 inches Quilt
Reflecting stir-craziness after a long winter, bargello piecing, freeform quilting.
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Jodi Rawson
Medium: Acrylic on anything
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Jaime Roberts
Medium: Collage
"Her Right confronts what has been obscured: the fundamental freedom of women to choose. With the word “CHOICE” placed across her eyes, the figure becomes both every woman and a mirror to us all. She represents the generations of daughters, sisters, and friends who deserve agency over their own bodies and futures. This piece looks forward, toward what must be protected and reclaimed… a vision of a future where autonomy is not debated, but honored as her right."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Evalee Campbell
Medium:
Ceramics, printmaking, collage
"Merging ceramic and printmaking processes my work is both utilitarian and playful. I am most interested in natural and manmade landscapes and the interactions that happen in these spaces. Inspired by the world around me I am constantly collecting observations and objects to use in my work. For me exploring new works in form or surface design is like exploring part of the outside world – trying to capture in clay moments I have witnessed. Plant life, animals and words subtly asking the questions of place and identity."
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment: $10
By: Jodi Rawson
Medium: Acrylic on anything
100% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.
