Mosaic Silent Auction

Minimum bid increment: $25





By Meredith Bobb





Medium: High-flow acrylic paints





"I was thinking about the many choices and different events we face in our lives, trying to make the right decisions and finding the path forward. This process can be stressful enough without the pressures of government taking away women's rights and healthcare, putting our lives unnecessarily at risk."





50% of proceeds support reproductive justice advocacy through The Pro-Voice Project.