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Starting bid
ITEM // COVERT SIGNAL
At first glance, nothing to see—flat black, deliberately anonymous. Add heat and the truth emerges. When filled with hot liquid, The Program Foundation logo reveals itself, clear and intentional.
Two mugs that remind us the most meaningful impact often stays hidden until the moment it’s needed.
Visibility: Conditional. Mission: Ongoing.
Starting bid
ITEM // DRAGON VEIL TOKEN
A jade bracelet from a Chinese "friend" presented at the conclusion of a sensitive operation.
In Chinese culture, jade symbolizes protection, endurance, and moral courage. Within the clandestine world, such a gift carries additional weight: trust earned, risk shared, and a bond forged in secrecy. This bracelet is not just decorative ornamentation—it is a tangible artifact of human intelligence work conducted in the shadows, where relationships are measured in stakes far higher than words.
An object of cultural significance and operational gravity, representing loyalty under pressure and mission accomplished without public recognition.
Origin: Discreet. Meaning: Enduring. Visibility: Earned.
Starting bid
ITEM // DEAD DROP ARCHIVE
A rare and extraordinary piece of Cold War history: a signed copy of The Billion Dollar Spy—autographed by the Case Officer who handled the operation—paired with the final photograph taken of Adolf Tolkachev just minutes before his arrest by the KGB.
Tolkachev’s intelligence shifted the balance of power in the latter years of the Cold War, saving billions in defense expenditures and reshaping U.S. air superiority. This signed volume is not merely a book—it is a firsthand connection to one of the most consequential human intelligence operations in modern history.
The accompanying photograph captures a fleeting moment before history closed in—a stark reminder of the risks borne by those who choose to act in silence.
Provenance: Exceptional. Access: Limited. Impact: Historic..
Starting bid
ITEM // FIELD ACQUISITION
A genuine counterfeit with platinum-coated trim and “Montblanc” engraved for effect.
Yes, you could spend $500–$650 on the real thing. But that one wouldn’t come with this provenance. This pen was acquired in a dim back alley of a Southeast Asian city during a surveillance detection route en route to meet a high-value asset—somewhere between the smell of opium smoke and the watchful eyes of men who preferred knives to questions. A procurement worthy of a modern-day William E. Fairbairn and Eric A. Sykes.
Every spy story needs a pen—something to sign the deal, record the secret, or leave behind on a café table during a hurried exit.
Consider this your invitation to write yourself into a page that even John le Carré would appreciate.
Authenticity: Questionable. Story: Unmistakable.
Starting bid
ITEM // DOUBLE AGENT VINTAGE
A 2009 vintage born in the Bekaa Valley—a place long defined by contested ground, quiet deals, and the patient passing of time.
Seventeen years of aging have given this bottle the character of a true double agent: refined enough for a formal table, resilient enough to have matured in a region where history is rarely calm and rarely simple.
One of our own passed through that landscape on business best left unwritten and returned with this bottle to mark the moment.
An object that represents patience, risk, and a quiet celebration when the mission is complete.
Origin: Complicated. Maturity: Proven. Access: Limited. 🍷
Starting bid
ITEM // CONTROLLED SPIRITS
A rare bottle of North Korean ginseng liquor produced by Haegeumgang Trading Company—an organization publicly reported to operate under the authority of the Ministry of People's Armed Forces and listed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control under the DPRK sanctions regime.
Objects like this rarely travel far beyond their point of origin.
This particular bottle was presented to one of our officers by his boss following the successful completion of his first highly sensitive operation—a quiet mark of trust earned and a mission concluded.
An artifact from a complicated corner of the world—where geopolitics, intelligence work, and a sense of humor occasionally intersect.
Origin: Restricted. Provenance: Operational. Story: Classified (until dessert). 🕶️🍶
Starting bid
ITEM // OPERATION INFINITE RELAXATION
A temporary coastal safehouse located on Kiawah Island—available for discreet family exfiltration between October and February, pending availability.
This is not simply a beach house. It is a carefully vetted recovery site with direct access to the “Blue Zone” (Atlantic Ocean), optimized for maximum comfort and minimal operational stress. Whether conducting a family debrief over coffee or maintaining low-visibility observation from a lounge chair, the location offers ideal conditions for rest, reset, and strategic relaxation.
The winning bidder will receive full access credentials—commonly referred to as the “nuclear codes” (front door key and Wi-Fi password)—upon successful completion of the auction.
Mission details available here: This vacation is worth $7000
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Location: Secure. Atmosphere: Low-Threat. Recovery: Guaranteed. 🌊
Starting bid
ITEM // LIBERATION STANDARD
A captured flag of the so-called Islamic State, removed from University of Mosul during the battle to retake the campus in January 2017 and presented to one of our own by a company commander from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.
Mosul University—one of Iraq’s most respected institutions—held both strategic and propaganda value during its occupation by Islamic State. On 14 January 2017, after years under extremist control, Iraqi forces raised the national flag of Iraq over the campus once again.
Two days later, a CTS company commander—known here as Captain “Ali”—presented this flag to one of our officers as a token of friendship, partnership, and brotherhood. He had personally torn it down from a hall outside a lecture room that had been converted into barracks for ISIS fighters.
Captain Ali was later killed by an IED in April 2017 during continued fighting in western Mosul.
This artifact remains a reminder of sacrifice, shared struggle, and the quiet bonds formed between those who fight side by side.
Origin: Mosul. Meaning: Brotherhood. Memory: Enduring.
Starting bid
ITEM // CELLARS OF RESILIENCE
A bottle of Krimart sparkling wine produced in the underground gypsum cellars of Bakhmut by the historic Artemivsk Winery.
For decades, bottles like this were simply part of everyday celebration— a traditional-method sparkling wine crafted beneath the city in vast underground tunnels carved from gypsum.
Today it carries a far deeper meaning. Bakhmut later endured some of the most devastating fighting of the war and fell under Russian control in 2023.
This particular bottle was presented by senior members of the Government of Ukraine to an individual who helped support the visit of an American president to Ukraine—an act of diplomacy conducted under extraordinary circumstances, transforming it from a celebratory bottle into a symbol of diplomacy, solidarity, and resolve.
What was once an accessible sparkling wine now stands as a preserved piece of history. The Ukrainians who presented it described their intention clearly: it should remain sealed as a pledge of hope, opened only when the territory is reclaimed and peace returns—when a glass can be raised not only to sparkling wine, but to endurance, restoration, and freedom.
Origin: Bakhmut. Meaning: Resilience. Future: Unfinished. 🍾
Starting bid
ITEM // EDGE OF EXECUTION
A Benchmade 5000 Presidio automatic knife designed by Mel Pardue—featuring a 154CM stainless steel, partially-serrated blade, black composite handle, and anodized aluminum liner. Built with the combined strength of Benchmade’s automatic deployment and patented AXIS locking mechanism, this is a tool engineered for reliability under pressure.
Marked “Benchmade USA 5000” on the blade, with “154CM Mel Pardue Design NSN 4220-01-546-0478 U.S. Patent No. 6438848” on the reverse, it reflects both precision manufacturing and its place within the U.S. military supply system.
Measuring 4-7/8 inches closed and 8-1/4 inches open, this knife was carried by one of our own across three deployments to Iraq. It shows honest wear consistent with time in the field—but no damage. The action remains flawless. The blade, razor-sharp.
This is not a display piece. It is a tool that has already done its job—quietly, effectively, and without compromise.
A modern fighting knife with real operational history—carried where it mattered, when it mattered.
Origin: Carried. Condition: Proven. Edge: Ready.
Starting bid
ITEM // RECOVERED TRAJECTORY
A custom knife forged from recovered Chinese artillery steel—material originating from a People’s Liberation Army show of force conducted near Taiwan more than a decade ago.
During this period of heightened tension, Chinese artillery batteries executed deterrence and harassment fires, with missile launches from the mainland serving as deliberate provocation. The impacts left behind more than messaging—they left behind material.
A source with access to the impact sites conducted battle damage assessment on behalf of one of our own. Operating in a denied and sensitive environment, the team recovered fragments of artillery ordnance and, rather than discard them, repurposed the steel. Using local foundry capabilities, they transformed remnants of that operation into a series of custom blades.
This knife is one of those pieces—crafted from ChiCom steel that once served a very different purpose, and later presented in recognition of successful collection efforts.
The source remained uncompromised, and the effort yielded valuable insights into ballistic performance and intent.
What was once a message of force has been recast into something far more deliberate: a tool shaped from conflict, carrying both origin and outcome in its steel.
A rare artifact where material, mission, and meaning intersect.
Origin: Recovered. Purpose: Reforged. Insight: Gained.
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