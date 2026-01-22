The Program Foundation's Clandestine Auction

ITEM // RECOVERED TRAJECTORY

A custom knife forged from recovered Chinese artillery steel—material originating from a People’s Liberation Army show of force conducted near Taiwan more than a decade ago.





During this period of heightened tension, Chinese artillery batteries executed deterrence and harassment fires, with missile launches from the mainland serving as deliberate provocation. The impacts left behind more than messaging—they left behind material.





A source with access to the impact sites conducted battle damage assessment on behalf of one of our own. Operating in a denied and sensitive environment, the team recovered fragments of artillery ordnance and, rather than discard them, repurposed the steel. Using local foundry capabilities, they transformed remnants of that operation into a series of custom blades.





This knife is one of those pieces—crafted from ChiCom steel that once served a very different purpose, and later presented in recognition of successful collection efforts.





The source remained uncompromised, and the effort yielded valuable insights into ballistic performance and intent.





What was once a message of force has been recast into something far more deliberate: a tool shaped from conflict, carrying both origin and outcome in its steel.





A rare artifact where material, mission, and meaning intersect.





Origin: Recovered. Purpose: Reforged. Insight: Gained.