The Prom: A Night on Bourbon - Silent Auction

4950 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calling all Birds fans! Show your Philadelphia pride with this ultimate Eagles-themed basket. Whether you're cheering from the couch or tailgating at the Linc, this set has everything you need to rep the green loud and proud.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for the ultimate cozy night at home! This basket has everything you need to relax, unwind and enjoy your night! No dress code, no reservations, just pure comfort and good vibes.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket has everything you need to relax, unwind, and enjoy your favorite shows or movie marathons. Snuggle up with a warm blanket, pour a tasty drink, grab your favorite snacks, and pick a show!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and elegance with two tickets to a show of your choice at the Orchestra. Immerse yourself in the beauty of live performance as world-class musicians bring the concert hall to life with breathtaking sound.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a day (or night!) of laughs, good energy, and unforgettable memories. This experience combines the fun of a lively bar crawl with the friendly competition of Topgolf!
This experience is all about good drinks, good company, and good times.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful package features two dozen roses, hand-selected for freshness, color, and elegance. Perfect for anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, or just because — nothing says love, appreciation, or celebration quite like a bouquet of timeless roses.
Whether displayed at home, gifted to someone special, or used to brighten any occasion, these blooms are sure to make a stunning impression.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Authentic signed Philadelphia Flyers puck by player #14 Sean Couturier, the Flyers’ team captain! He returned to hockey in the 2023-2024 season after spending 22 months recovering from back surgery, his fortitude embodies our commitment to elevation.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a night of R&B nostalgia and powerhouse vocals as Brandy and Monica take the stage together! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love great music, this is your chance to experience two icons performing live.
Join LaTrista on 11/30 for a trip down to Washington D.C.~Travel costs are included, and a great time is guaranteed.
~Ladies Only
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a night of R&B nostalgia and powerhouse vocals as Brandy and Monica take the stage together! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love great music, this is your chance to experience two icons performing live.
Join LaTrista on 11/30 for a trip down to Washington D.C.~Travel costs are included, and a great time is guaranteed.
~Ladies Only
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Score big with this collector’s item — an official football personally signed by #24, Andrew Mukuba! Known for his speed, skill, and dedication on the field, Mukuba’s signature makes this a must-have for any football fan or sports memorabilia collector.
Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, this one-of-a-kind item is a true touchdown for your collection.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring a touch of country charm to your table with this basket of farm-fresh goodness! Handcrafted treats and merchandise from Johnson’s Corner Farm is just what you need.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing