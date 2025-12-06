The Prom Project 2026

Hosted by
Cotton Candy Sponsors will be highlighted in our digital program and receive a dedicated thank you post on both Prom Projects and LGBTQ SAVES social media.
Carousel Sponsors will be recognized on our sponsorship page, as well as in our monthly newsletter. Your business/organization will also be highlighted in our digital program and receive a dedicated thank you post on both Prom Projects and LGBTQ SAVES social media.
Spotlight Sponsors will have their logos displayed on select event signage during the event as well as receive recognition on our sponsorship page and monthly newsletter. Your business Your business/organization will also be highlighted in our digital program and receive a dedicated thank you post on both Prom Projects and LGBTQ SAVES social media.
Big Top sponsors will have their logo featured prominently on event signage, sponsorship page, and digital program. In addition, Big Top sponsors will have the opportunity to provide branded materials/a short message during the event.
Ringmaster sponsors will have their logo featured prominently on event signage, sponsorship page, and digital program. In addition, Ringmaster sponsors will have the opportunity to provide branded materials/a short message during the event OR host a themed activity during the event.
