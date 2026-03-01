The Promise

Suggested donations per attendee: A $25 donation helps us cover the cost of licensing music from living, contemporary composers. A $50 donation helps us pay working musicians a fair wage. A $75 donation helps us make high quality musical experiences available to more people. A $100 donation helps us affirm and support other community nonprofits (for this concert: Black & Beyond the Binary Collective). See Event Description for more.





Donations are tax-deductible and gratefully accepted online at the time of registration or at the concert by cash or check.





Registration is hosted on Zeffy, a platform that charges no fees for use to all non profits. In your Order Summary you will see an option to donate to Zeffy. This does not impact what A Notion, A Scream receives of your donation. To donate $0.00: open the drop-down menu, select "Other", type "0" in the Contribution text area.





A Notion, A Scream is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization (tax ID number 99-5028718) under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.