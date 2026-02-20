THE PROTECTION PIT STOP SHOP

🏁 Lorals Protection Bikinis — Black

Ready to ride?

Slip into sleek black Lorals — ultra-thin, silky-smooth protection designed to look like lingerie but perform like safety gear. Low coverage. High confidence.





These single-use, FDA-cleared latex undies are engineered to help block fluid transmission during oral intimacy — without interrupting the moment.





Think:

• Opaque, bold black finish

• Featherlight feel

• Seamless sensation transfer

• Protection that doesn’t kill the vibe

• Vanilla scent — that subtle “new car” energy





This isn’t awkward dental dam energy.

This is showroom-ready confidence.

Because before you swap paint…

you check your fluids.





Make your $2 Protection Pit Stop and ride responsibly.