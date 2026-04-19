The Psi Iota H.O.P.E. Foundation presents "Beats & Brunch"

About this event
This ticket option grants access to the Brunch Buffet plus one (1) Drink Ticket.
Buffet Menu:
Scrambled eggs, Scrambled eggs w/cheese, Bacon,
Sausage, Home Fries, Cajun Shrimp, Grits, Chicken wings,
Waffles, and Biscuits
This ticket option grants access to the Brunch Buffet plus bottomless mimosas.
Buffet Menu:
Scrambled eggs, Scrambled eggs w/cheese, Bacon,
Sausage, Home Fries, Cajun Shrimp, Grits, Chicken wings,
Waffles, and Biscuits.
Drinks: Bottomless Mimosas
This option is for those who want to enjoy the vibe and atmosphere but may not want to access the brunch buffet. This is a general ticket to access the event, NOT THE BUFFET.
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