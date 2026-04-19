Psi Iota Chapter

Hosted by

Psi Iota Chapter

About this event

The Psi Iota H.O.P.E. Foundation presents "Beats & Brunch"

140 S State St

Dover, DE 19901, USA

Buffet + 1 Drink Ticket Option
$35

This ticket option grants access to the Brunch Buffet plus one (1) Drink Ticket.


Buffet Menu:

Scrambled eggs, Scrambled eggs w/cheese, Bacon,

Sausage, Home Fries, Cajun Shrimp, Grits, Chicken wings,

Waffles, and Biscuits



Buffet + Bottomless Mimosas
$60

This ticket option grants access to the Brunch Buffet plus bottomless mimosas.


Buffet Menu:

Scrambled eggs, Scrambled eggs w/cheese, Bacon,

Sausage, Home Fries, Cajun Shrimp, Grits, Chicken wings,

Waffles, and Biscuits.


Drinks: Bottomless Mimosas

General Admission - NO Buffet access
$20

This option is for those who want to enjoy the vibe and atmosphere but may not want to access the brunch buffet. This is a general ticket to access the event, NOT THE BUFFET.

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