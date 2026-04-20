The Pulpit & The Poison: S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E TheaterTherapy

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About this event
Your General Admission ticket includes:
Limited seating available. Advance purchase required.
Step into a more intimate and elevated TheaterTherapy experience with VIP access to this powerful after-hours script reading. Your VIP Admission includes:
A signature mocktail or sparkling beverage. Exclusive VIP recognition
Support a meaningful cause while enjoying an elevated and intentionally curated evening. The Sponsor Experience is designed for individuals and businesses who believe in the mission of S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. TheaterTherapy Foundation and want to play a direct role in creating impactful mental health conversations for youth, teens, and the community.
Your Sponsor Experience includes:
Promotional logo on marketing materials, VIP seating and entry, 2 VIP Tickets..
Reserved Sponsor Table Seating
Plated Sponsor Dining Experience
Free access to future 2026 vignettes
Verbal recognition during the program as a valued supporter
Opportunity for brand visibility and community acknowledgment
This is more than attendance, it’s partnership. Your support directly helps fund S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programming, creating safe environments where real conversations about mental health can take place and lives can be impacted.
What Your $300 Supports
Your sponsorship helps provide safe, structured spaces for youth and teens to express themselves through theater, engage with mental health professionals, and participate in guided conversations that promote emotional awareness, healing, and healthier communication. Your support directly contributes to expanding access to S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programs in the community.
“Because one safe conversation can change the direction of a young life.”
***Limited sponsor opportunities available. Advance confirmation required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!