The Pulpit & The Poison: S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E TheaterTherapy

Support a meaningful cause while enjoying an elevated and intentionally curated evening. The Sponsor Experience is designed for individuals and businesses who believe in the mission of S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. TheaterTherapy Foundation and want to play a direct role in creating impactful mental health conversations for youth, teens, and the community.





Your Sponsor Experience includes:

Promotional logo on marketing materials, VIP seating and entry, 2 VIP Tickets..

Reserved Sponsor Table Seating

Plated Sponsor Dining Experience

Free access to future 2026 vignettes

Verbal recognition during the program as a valued supporter

Opportunity for brand visibility and community acknowledgment





This is more than attendance, it’s partnership. Your support directly helps fund S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programming, creating safe environments where real conversations about mental health can take place and lives can be impacted.





What Your $300 Supports





Your sponsorship helps provide safe, structured spaces for youth and teens to express themselves through theater, engage with mental health professionals, and participate in guided conversations that promote emotional awareness, healing, and healthier communication. Your support directly contributes to expanding access to S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programs in the community.

“Because one safe conversation can change the direction of a young life.”





***Limited sponsor opportunities available. Advance confirmation required.



