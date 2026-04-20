Safe Spactheatertherapyfoundation

Hosted by

Safe Spactheatertherapyfoundation

About this event

The Pulpit & The Poison: S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E TheaterTherapy

GENERAL ADMISSION
$45

Your General Admission ticket includes:

  • Entry into the full TheaterTherapy script reading experience
  • Access to guided discussion and audience engagement moments
  • Elevated appetizers served in a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Limited seating available. Advance purchase required.

VIP ADMISSION
$60

Step into a more intimate and elevated TheaterTherapy experience with VIP access to this powerful after-hours script reading. Your VIP Admission includes:

  • Early entry and priority seating for an enhanced viewing experience
  • Full access to the TheaterTherapy script reading and guided discussion
  • Elevated appetizers served in a relaxed, social atmosphere
  • A featured premium small plate prepared exclusively for VIP guests

A signature mocktail or sparkling beverage. Exclusive VIP recognition




S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. TheaterTherapy Foundation SPONSORSHIP
$300

Support a meaningful cause while enjoying an elevated and intentionally curated evening. The Sponsor Experience is designed for individuals and businesses who believe in the mission of S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. TheaterTherapy Foundation and want to play a direct role in creating impactful mental health conversations for youth, teens, and the community.


Your Sponsor Experience includes:

Promotional logo on marketing materials, VIP seating and entry, 2 VIP Tickets..

Reserved Sponsor Table Seating

Plated Sponsor Dining Experience

Free access to future 2026 vignettes

Verbal recognition during the program as a valued supporter

Opportunity for brand visibility and community acknowledgment


This is more than attendance, it’s partnership. Your support directly helps fund S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programming, creating safe environments where real conversations about mental health can take place and lives can be impacted.


What Your $300 Supports


Your sponsorship helps provide safe, structured spaces for youth and teens to express themselves through theater, engage with mental health professionals, and participate in guided conversations that promote emotional awareness, healing, and healthier communication. Your support directly contributes to expanding access to S.A.F.E. S.P.A.C.E. programs in the community.

“Because one safe conversation can change the direction of a young life.”


***Limited sponsor opportunities available. Advance confirmation required.


EARLY BIRD GENERAL ADMISSION
$25
EARLY BIRD VIP ADMISSION TICKET
$30

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!