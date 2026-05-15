The Purple Event Fundraiser

About this event
Your ticket covers your attendance at the Purple Event and also funds a gifted ticket for a survivor to attend at no cost. One purchase = two lives touched.
Each attendee receives a special thank-you gift
Includes entry, meal, and a small HHRC thank-you gift.
Each attendee receives a special thank-you gift
Includes reserved seating for 8 guests, recognition in the event program, and a special thank-you gift. This purchase also funds 8 gifted tickets for survivors to attend at no cost.
Social media recognition and name listed on event materials.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
Social media recognition, event recognition, and name listed on event materials.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
Logo placement on event materials, social media recognition, and event acknowledgment.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
Featured logo placement, social media recognition, event acknowledgment, and website recognition.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
Premier logo placement, social media spotlight, website recognition, and recognition during the event program.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
Major supporter recognition, premier logo placement, featured event recognition, website and social media spotlight, and recognition as a lead supporter of the Community Closet Campaign. Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!