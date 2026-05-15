A purple tree with a heart at its base stands against a watercolor background, with event details for "The Purple Event 2026" in the foreground.
Helping Hands Resource Center Inc

Hosted by

Helping Hands Resource Center Inc

About this event

The Purple Event Fundraiser

7930 Mason Ave

Winnetka, CA 91306, USA

Early Admission
$45
Available until Aug 31

Your ticket covers your attendance at the Purple Event and also funds a gifted ticket for a survivor to attend at no cost. One purchase = two lives touched.


Each attendee receives a special thank-you gift

General Admission
$60

Includes entry, meal, and a small HHRC thank-you gift.

Each attendee receives a special thank-you gift

VIP Admission/Table Reservation
$350
Available until Sep 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets


Includes reserved seating for 8 guests, recognition in the event program, and a special thank-you gift. This purchase also funds 8 gifted tickets for survivors to attend at no cost.



Hope Sponsor
$100

Social media recognition and name listed on event materials.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Seeds of Hope Sponsor
$250

Social media recognition, event recognition, and name listed on event materials.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Branches of Hope Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on event materials, social media recognition, and event acknowledgment.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Growing Hope Sponsor
$1,000

Featured logo placement, social media recognition, event acknowledgment, and website recognition.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Rooted in Hope Sponsor
$2,500

Premier logo placement, social media spotlight, website recognition, and recognition during the event program.Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Community Closet Champion
$5,000

Major supporter recognition, premier logo placement, featured event recognition, website and social media spotlight, and recognition as a lead supporter of the Community Closet Campaign. Sponsors do not need to attend the event to support the fundraiser.

Program Advertising Only- Full Page
$250
Program Advertising Only- Half Page
$150
Program Advertising Only- Quarter Page
$75
1 Raffle Ticket
$5
5 Raffle Tickets
$20
Add a donation for Helping Hands Resource Center Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!