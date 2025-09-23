The Purple Heart Project's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Old St. Nick – Value $600
VIETRI’s signature holiday collection is handcrafted by maestro artisan Alessandro Taddei, inspired by the stories of Babbo Natale (Italy’s Santa Claus) that his mother shared with him as a child. Through his whimsical designs, Alessandro captures Old St. Nick’s daily adventures and festive preparations for the holiday season.
Vietri Lastra Handpainted Rectangular Platter – Value $150
Bring a touch of Italian charm to your table with this vibrant handpainted VIETRI platter. Featuring a lively cluster of red chili peppers against a rustic woodgrain background, this piece is perfect for entertaining or as a colorful accent in your kitchen. Both functional and decorative, it reflects the artistry and tradition of handcrafted Italian ceramics.
Set of Four Autumn Leaf Plates – Value $100
Celebrate the beauty of the season with this charming set of four leaf-shaped plates in rich fall tones of gold, green, copper, and orange. Perfect for serving appetizers, desserts, or seasonal treats, these plates bring a festive touch to any autumn table. Both decorative and functional, they capture the warmth and colors of fall gatherings.
Vietri Fiori di Campo Grapevine Handled Platter – Value $175
This beautiful handpainted platter from VIETRI brings the warmth of Italy’s vineyards to your table. Featuring rich autumn leaves and clusters of grapes, this piece is both decorative and functional. Perfect for serving or as a stunning display piece, its handcrafted detail and vibrant colors capture the artistry and tradition of Italian ceramics.
Custom Military Tribute Cutting Board – Value $50
This handcrafted wooden cutting board is a striking tribute to America’s Armed Forces and Purple Heart recipients. Laser-engraved with the official emblems of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Air Force Space Command, along with the Purple Heart medal and the Purple Heart Project logo, this piece honors the courage and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. Perfect for display or everyday use, it is both functional and deeply meaningful.
Custom JT Knifeworks Damascus Knife – Battleship Texas Steel
Value - Priceless
This extraordinary handcrafted knife is a true piece of American history and artistry. Forged by JT Knifeworks, a recognized Battleship Texas Artisan, it features a stunning Damascus blade made from a blend of 21 layers of steel salvaged from the Battleship Texas, combined with 15N20 and 1084 high carbon steels. At its core is a solid 1084 layer for exceptional strength and edge retention.
The guard is forged solely from authentic Battleship Texas steel, making this knife not just a functional masterpiece, but a tangible connection to one of our nation’s most storied battleships.
Presented in a custom-crafted wooden case, created by Mark, Jeff, and Jacob Matthews, this knife is as much a collectible heirloom as it is a work of fine craftsmanship.
XCOR PRO – Value $308
Engineered for performance and protection, the XCOR PRO earbuds combine advanced hearing technology with seamless connectivity. Whether on the range, in the field, or on the go, they keep you connected while protecting your hearing.
Purple Heart Wine Stoppers – Value $90
This handcrafted set of two wine stoppers honors America’s combat-wounded veterans. Each stopper is made from solid wood and features a detailed Purple Heart emblem in tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation. A meaningful keepsake and a functional piece, these stoppers provide both beauty and purpose while honoring the legacy of our heroes.
Custom Stroup Hammered Knife & Display Box – Value $300
This one-of-a-kind handcrafted knife is a stunning example of American craftsmanship by Stroup Knives. The hammered steel blade features a striking layered pattern, paired with a richly grained wood handle for both beauty and strength.
Prestige Motor Sports Gift Certificate
Value: $400
Ignite your passion for the open road with this Prestige Motor Sports Gift Certificate. Whether it’s enhancing performance, upgrading style, or fine-tuning precision, Prestige delivers an experience that blends craftsmanship, power, and pride.
A gift for those who live life in the fast lane, this certificate opens the door to exceptional automotive care and expertise.
Terms & Conditions:
