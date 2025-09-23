The Purple Heart Project's Silent Auction

Custom JT Knifeworks Damascus Knife – Battleship Texas Steel

Value - Priceless

This extraordinary handcrafted knife is a true piece of American history and artistry. Forged by JT Knifeworks, a recognized Battleship Texas Artisan, it features a stunning Damascus blade made from a blend of 21 layers of steel salvaged from the Battleship Texas, combined with 15N20 and 1084 high carbon steels. At its core is a solid 1084 layer for exceptional strength and edge retention.

The guard is forged solely from authentic Battleship Texas steel, making this knife not just a functional masterpiece, but a tangible connection to one of our nation’s most storied battleships.

Presented in a custom-crafted wooden case, created by Mark, Jeff, and Jacob Matthews, this knife is as much a collectible heirloom as it is a work of fine craftsmanship.