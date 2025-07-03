Purpose Conference International 2026

We warmly invite you to celebrate Prophetess Smith's 60th Birthday with us.
Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time: 6:30 pm
Location: Freedom's Way Ministries
1952 Dawson Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
Let's honor this milestone with love, laughter, and good food.
Staybridge Suites
5010 New Centre Drive Wilmington NC 28403
Group Dates 3.19.2026-3.22.2026
Reservation must be made by 3.16.2026
To make reservation you must call (910)202-8500 and ask for SB Group Block (Please note: Each quest is responsible for securing and paying for their own accommodations).
Rate is $139 +tax per night
Experience the heart of the conference with this ticket to obtain preferred seating, conference shirt, and special VIP merch. This ticket also includes Friday night service and Saturday intentional sessions', continental breakfast, and lunch.
This ticket includes Friday night service and Saturday intentional session's and lunch. Come and be refreshed, empowered, and inspired as we gather in faith, fellowship, and purpose.
Wear your faith proudly with our exclusive Samantha Buchanon Smith Ministries Conference Shirt! Designed to reflect the heart and theme of this year’s gathering, this shirt is more than apparel—it’s a declaration of unity, purpose, and spiritual empowerment.
Whether you're worshiping, serving, or fellowshipping, this shirt serves as a reminder of the powerful moments we’ll share together. It’s the perfect keepsake to commemorate your experience and spread the message long after the conference ends.
Available in a variety of sizes while supplies last.
