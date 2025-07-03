Purpose Conference International 2026

1952 Dawson St

Wilmington, NC 28403, USA

RSVP
Free

We warmly invite you to celebrate Prophetess Smith's 60th Birthday with us.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 pm

Location: Freedom's Way Ministries

1952 Dawson Street

Wilmington, NC 28403

Let's honor this milestone with love, laughter, and good food.

Hotel Information
Free

Staybridge Suites

5010 New Centre Drive Wilmington NC 28403

Group Dates 3.19.2026-3.22.2026

Reservation must be made by 3.16.2026

To make reservation you must call (910)202-8500 and ask for SB Group Block (Please note: Each quest is responsible for securing and paying for their own accommodations).

Rate is $139 +tax per night


VIP Admission
$125

Experience the heart of the conference with this ticket to obtain preferred seating, conference shirt, and special VIP merch. This ticket also includes Friday night service and Saturday intentional sessions', continental breakfast, and lunch.

General Admission
$100

This ticket includes Friday night service and Saturday intentional session's and lunch. Come and be refreshed, empowered, and inspired as we gather in faith, fellowship, and purpose.

Conference Shirt
$25

Wear your faith proudly with our exclusive Samantha Buchanon Smith Ministries Conference Shirt! Designed to reflect the heart and theme of this year’s gathering, this shirt is more than apparel—it’s a declaration of unity, purpose, and spiritual empowerment.

Whether you're worshiping, serving, or fellowshipping, this shirt serves as a reminder of the powerful moments we’ll share together. It’s the perfect keepsake to commemorate your experience and spread the message long after the conference ends.

Available in a variety of sizes while supplies last.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!