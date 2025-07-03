Purpose Conference International 2026

Wear your faith proudly with our exclusive Samantha Buchanon Smith Ministries Conference Shirt! Designed to reflect the heart and theme of this year’s gathering, this shirt is more than apparel—it’s a declaration of unity, purpose, and spiritual empowerment.



Whether you're worshiping, serving, or fellowshipping, this shirt serves as a reminder of the powerful moments we’ll share together. It’s the perfect keepsake to commemorate your experience and spread the message long after the conference ends.



Available in a variety of sizes while supplies last.