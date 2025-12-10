DSC Carolina Foundation NC

Hosted by

DSC Carolina Foundation NC

About this event

''The Pursuit & Prestige Gala'' January, 31 2026 Fundraising Gala

10101 Bailey Rd

Cornelius, NC 28031, USA

General admission
$120

Become a table sponsor and receive great deals

Table for 8
$960
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One table (8 people/4 couples)$150 in raffle tickets included

Gold sponsor (only one (1) available)
$1,850

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

* Two tables (14 people/7 couples)
* Best spot for tables in the front
* Banner on the chapter's social platform and website
* $550 in raffle tickets
* 6 of 12 tickets to win a clay shooting event for 4 people

Silver Sponsor (only two (2) available)
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • Two tables (12 people/6 couples)
    * Good spot for tables in the front
    * Banner on the chapter's social platform and website
    * $450 in raffle tickets
    * 4 of 12 tickets to win a clay shooting event for 4 people
Bronze Sponsor (only 3 available)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

* One / Two tables (10 people/5 couples)
* good spot for tables

* $250 in raffle tickets
* 2 of 12 tickets to win a clay shooting event for 4 people

Add a donation for DSC Carolina Foundation NC

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