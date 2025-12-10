''The Pursuit & Prestige Gala'' January, 31 2026 Fundraising Gala

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About this event
Become a table sponsor and receive great deals
One table (8 people/4 couples)$150 in raffle tickets included
10 left!
* Two tables (14 people/7 couples)
* Best spot for tables in the front
* Banner on the chapter's social platform and website
* $550 in raffle tickets
* 6 of 12 tickets to win a clay shooting event for 4 people
* One / Two tables (10 people/5 couples)
* good spot for tables
* $250 in raffle tickets
* 2 of 12 tickets to win a clay shooting event for 4 people
$
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