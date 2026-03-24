The Putterball Classic Raffle 2026 Benefiting A Kid Again

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Four Guardian seats, behind the plate, to an agreed upon game, along with a Guardians Bogg Bag and other cool team merchandise.
Value $600
Donated by Tim Salcer and Colleen Lynch
Four seats aboard the highly sought after, Dec. 4, 2026 Christmas Bus edition of Marty's Marvelous Adventure. Includes bus fare, dinner, on board drinks, delicious Jello shots, and a fantastic playlist.
Value $400
Who wants to be a millionaire? Well that may be pushing it. But if you love the thrill of scratching off tickets, this is for you. An assortment of lottery tickets of varying denominations from $2 - $50. Try your Luck.
Value??? You will know when you finish scratching.
Donated by Suzanne Lynch
Take a guest with you on June 6th to the Black Forest for their annual Bourbon Tasting. And enjoy a basket that includes 2 bottles of fine Bourbon and 2 bottles of timeless whiskey.
Value $500
Donated by The Black Forest
The items and value are a complete mystery. Hint, this is not an item for couch potatoes.
Value Win and find out!
An overnight stay at Vincent William Inn with complimentary bottle of wine and full breakfast.
$450 value.
Donated by Mike and Katy Profeta
Ten $50 Gift Cards, from The Fairmount Cocktail Bar, Home Depot, 56 Kitchen, Goldhorn Brewery, Amazon Gift Card, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Visa Gift Card, Winking Lizard Tavern, Rustic Grill at Stonewater, and the Woodroom Martini and Wine Bar.
Value $500
Two of the most well renowned dining experience in the area. Enjoy two great experiences!
Value $500
Donated by TJ & Jane Sell
28" Blackstone Griddle with hood and accessory rail system.
Let's start cracking some eggs!
Value $400
Yeti - Roadie 24, Tan, holds 33 cans.
Includes a case of Garage Beer and two Yeti Colster Can Coolers
Value $350
SAVE 20%
Get 1 ticket in each of the ten $5 raffle baskets shown above.
Value Savings of $10
A round of golf for 4 at Sand Ridge Golf Club. Includes use of driving range, practice and chipping greens, carts and lunch. Certain dates apply.
Value $900
Donated by Nick & Susanna Longo
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