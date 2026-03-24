The Putterball Classic Benefiting A Kid Again

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The Putterball Classic Benefiting A Kid Again

About this raffle

The Putterball Classic Raffle 2026 Benefiting A Kid Again

Guardians Game
$5

Four Guardian seats, behind the plate, to an agreed upon game, along with a Guardians Bogg Bag and other cool team merchandise.

Value $600

Donated by Tim Salcer and Colleen Lynch

Christmas MMA
$5

Four seats aboard the highly sought after, Dec. 4, 2026 Christmas Bus edition of Marty's Marvelous Adventure. Includes bus fare, dinner, on board drinks, delicious Jello shots, and a fantastic playlist.

Value $400

Lottery Tree
$5

Who wants to be a millionaire? Well that may be pushing it. But if you love the thrill of scratching off tickets, this is for you. An assortment of lottery tickets of varying denominations from $2 - $50. Try your Luck.

Value??? You will know when you finish scratching.

Donated by Suzanne Lynch

Bourbon Tasting
$5

Take a guest with you on June 6th to the Black Forest for their annual Bourbon Tasting. And enjoy a basket that includes 2 bottles of fine Bourbon and 2 bottles of timeless whiskey.

Value $500

Donated by The Black Forest

The Mystery Box???
$5

The items and value are a complete mystery. Hint, this is not an item for couch potatoes.

Value Win and find out!

Vincent William Wine
$5

An overnight stay at Vincent William Inn with complimentary bottle of wine and full breakfast.

$450 value.

Donated by Mike and Katy Profeta

Gift Card Tree $50 x 10 Gift Cards
$5

Ten $50 Gift Cards, from The Fairmount Cocktail Bar, Home Depot, 56 Kitchen, Goldhorn Brewery, Amazon Gift Card, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Visa Gift Card, Winking Lizard Tavern, Rustic Grill at Stonewater, and the Woodroom Martini and Wine Bar.

Value $500

$250 Marble Room & $250 Cru Uncorked Gift Cards
$5

Two of the most well renowned dining experience in the area. Enjoy two great experiences!

Value $500

Donated by TJ & Jane Sell

Blackstone Griddle
$5

28" Blackstone Griddle with hood and accessory rail system.

Let's start cracking some eggs!

Value $400

Yeti Cooler
$5

Yeti - Roadie 24, Tan, holds 33 cans.

Includes a case of Garage Beer and two Yeti Colster Can Coolers

Value $350

1 ticket in each of the above baskets
$40

SAVE 20%

Get 1 ticket in each of the ten $5 raffle baskets shown above.

Value Savings of $10

Sand Ridge Golf Foursome
$20

A round of golf for 4 at Sand Ridge Golf Club. Includes use of driving range, practice and chipping greens, carts and lunch. Certain dates apply.

Value $900

Donated by Nick & Susanna Longo

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!