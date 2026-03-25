The Quran: From Revelation to Documentation by Dr. Mohammed Najeeb

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The Documentation of the Qur'an in the Prophetic Era
Light Refreshments will be provided
Time: 6:15 pm to 8:15pm (Asr to Maghrib)
Location: Bilal Masjid (4115 SW 160th Ave)
The Documentation of the Qur'an from the Era of the Companions to the Ottoman Period
Dinner will be provided
Time: 2:00pm to 9:00pm (Dhuhr to Isha)
Location: Masjid Assaber (10323 SW 43rd Ave)
For boys and girls, ages 14 to 22
Time: 11:30am to 12:30pm
Location: ICCH (7270 NW Helvetia Rd)
$
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