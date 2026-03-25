Ibn Katheer Quran Competition

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Ibn Katheer Quran Competition

About this event

The Quran: From Revelation to Documentation by Dr. Mohammed Najeeb

Fri, April 24 - The Documentation of the Qur'an in...
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The Documentation of the Qur'an in the Prophetic Era

Light Refreshments will be provided

Time: 6:15 pm to 8:15pm (Asr to Maghrib)

Location: Bilal Masjid (4115 SW 160th Ave)

Sat, April 25 - The Documentation of the Qur'an in...
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The Documentation of the Qur'an from the Era of the Companions to the Ottoman Period

Dinner will be provided

Time: 2:00pm to 9:00pm (Dhuhr to Isha)

Location: Masjid Assaber (10323 SW 43rd Ave)

Sun, April 26 - Connecting with the Quran in the West
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For boys and girls, ages 14 to 22

Time: 11:30am to 12:30pm

Location: ICCH (7270 NW Helvetia Rd)

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