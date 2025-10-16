The Raffle You Won't Want To Miss!!!

Evolur Stellar Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper! Black Color ($199 Retail) $6 a chance for 30 chances! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville.





Fall asleep knowing your little one is close with The Evolur Stellar Bassinet. This ASTM approved bassinet lets you have your baby right next to you giving you peace of mind. The adjustable height mechanism is easy on your back andable ato used with queen sized mattress! With a convenient drop side that you can zip and unzip easily, your baby is just an arm's distance away. It’s perfect for breastfeeding and offering reassurance to your baby during those restless nights without even getting out of your bed. The Stellar sports a modern, minimalist design that blends easily with your bedroom décor. The Evolur Steller’s mesh sides provide a clear view of your newborn while providing breathability. The Stellar can also be used as a portable bassinet making it ideal for small spaces. This product is recommended for babies up to 25 lbs, or 6 months of age, or whenever your baby begins to show signs of pushing up to hands and knees. Mattress pad (dimension 34.5" x 20.5" x 1") included





