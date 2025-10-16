The Raffle You Won't Want To Miss!!!

One LEGO Advent Calendar 2025 of choice ($45 retail)
Choose between Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft, Disney Frozen, Lego Friends, and Lego City.
$3 per chance with 25 chances available
Local pickup only
LEGO Disney Frozen Advent Calendar 2025. ($45 retail) $3 a chance with 25 chances available. Local pickup only
Transport young Disney fans to a wintry holiday wonderland with the LEGO Disney Frozen Advent Calendar 2025 (43273) building set for girls and boys 5 years old and up This festive countdown for kids fills December with 24 days of fun LEGO surprises for hours of pretend play adventure. As kids open each door, they'll discover fun buildable gifts, including 3 minidolls—Disney princesses Elsa and Anna, plus a Kristoff figurine—fan favorite characters Olaf and Sven, 2 adorable kittens, plus a mini Arendelle Castle, ice crystal tree, and festive accessories like a seesaw, gingerbread house, Sir Jorgenbjorgen, a fireplace with stockings, wreath, and other accessories and mini builds to help deliver a daily dose of magical holiday cheer. After all of the suprises are discovered, the LEGO box transforms into a game board with a buildable spinner so up to 5 players can embark on an exciting adventure game where they help their favorite Disney characters collect holiday treasures. From recreating their favorite movie moments to creating endless imaginative adventures for the Disney princesses and their cold-weather friends, this LEGO Disney Princess advent calendar for kids will keep young fans enchanted for long after the last surprise is constructed. Makes a wonderful holiday or special occasion treat for girls, boys, and Disney fans. Combine with other LEGO Disney sets (sold separately) for expanded pretend play possibilities. Contains 231 pieces.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025. ($45 retail) $3 a chance with 25 chances available. Local pickup only
A holiday season full of magical surprises awaits young witches and wizards with the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 (76456) building toy for girls and boys 7 years old and up. This magical building set transforms December into a month of Wizarding World adventures as young builders count down to Christmas. This enchanting advent calendar building set features 8 LEGO minifigures of beloved characters: Harry Potter, Cho Chang, Draco Malfoy, Hannah Abbott, Angelina Johnson, Blaise Zabini, Cedric Diggory, and Luna Lovegood, all wearing festive Hogwarts Christmas sweaters and carrying wand elements. Kids will also uncover buildable LEGO figures of magical creatures including Hedwig, Buckbeak with posable wings, Aragog with posable legs, a Thestral with posable wings, a Mandrake, and a Stag Patronus. The surprises continue with 10 collectible mini builds of iconic Wizarding World items, like a Hogwarts acceptance letter, chocolate frog, Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans, the Sorting Hat, 3 magical potions, 2 galleons and The Monster Book of Monsters. Each door reveals 1 of 24 LEGO Harry Potter toy surprises that spark pretend play possibilities and festive Hogwarts storytelling ideas. Makes a perfect Christmas gift or holiday present idea for young fans who love Harry Potter toys and imaginary adventures in the Wizarding World. For enhanced building fun, parents can help kids access the LEGO Builder app with illustrated instructions and 3D viewing tools. Contains 278 pieces.
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025. ($45 retail) $3 a chance with 25 chances available. Local pickup only
Treat young LEGO Star Wars fans to a galaxy of festive fun with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 (75418) building toy for kids 6 years old and up. Surprises are in store all December, with 24 days of Star Wars gifts waiting to be discovered. Each day reveals unique building surprises, including beloved characters like C-3PO, BB-8 in snowman outfit, a holiday Jawa, Mouse Droid and Medical Droid in festive outfits, plus buildable favorites like Pit Droid, Gonk Droid, Buzz Droid, and many more mechanical companions. Kids will discover a LEGO figure of droidsmith Babu Frik and connectible mini builds to create his workshop, including a workbench, chair, tool rack, shelves, box of extra parts, crane and bucket. Additional surprises include a connectible Jawa buildable vehicle and, of course, a Christmas tree to complete the festive scene. From building galactic characters to dreaming up off-world droid-building adventures, this LEGO Star Wars set offers hours of pretend play possibilities to engage kids and families throughout the holiday season. Perfect for solo building, playdates, or family bonding time, this LEGO advent calendar makes an out-of-this-world Christmas gift or holiday treat for young builders. Kids can combine their completed advent calendar with other LEGO Star Wars sets (sold separately) for unlimited storytelling adventures. Contains 263 pieces.
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2025. ($45 retail) $3 a chance with 25 chances available. Local pickup only
Start the holiday countdown with the LEGO City Advent Calendar 2025 (60475), a buildable kids toy for boys and girls 5 years old and up. This year's calendar is bursting with holiday fun and features 24 special surprises just waiting to be discovered. Each day, kids can reveal fun LEGO gifts, including Santa and Mrs. Claus minifigures, characters dressed in polar bear, reindeer and holiday tree costumes, plus accessories and mini builds that spark creative pretend play. Each surprise comes with simple building instructions printed right inside the calendar window, making it perfect for new builders and little LEGO fans. Young builders can fold out a playmat attached to their calendar to reveal a Christmas party scene that forms the perfect backdrop for dreaming up seasonal stories using the toys kids uncover each day. This advent calendar makes a wonderful Christmas or holiday gift for kids who love building challenges, creative storytelling, and the bustling world of LEGO City. For year-round fun, this set can be combined with other buildable toys, accessories and minifigures in the LEGO City series (sold separately). Contains 186 pieces.
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2025. ($35 retail) $3 a chance with 25 chances available. Local pickup only
Create the ultimate holiday sleepover with the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2025 (42668) building set for kids 6 years old and up! This festive countdown toy turns December into 24 days of friendship-filled fun as young builders open each calendar door to uncover festive surprises. Inside the calendar, kids will discover sweet holiday builds and cozy sleepover accessories, plus 5 minidolls—Aliya, Autumn, Liann, Nova and Leo—and 5 adorable LEGO animals including 2 dogs, a guinea pig, a gecko and a cat figure. Young friends can dream up hours of pretend play scenarios, as they help the Friends write letters to Santa, decorate the Christmas tree, sing festive karaoke, ride the hobbyhorse, and make hot chocolate together before settling down for the night. Each minidoll comes with a personal mattress while every pet gets special accessories: a bone for Aira, water dispenser for Popcorn, Churro's scratching post, Ruby's bed, and Pickle's food station. Additional accessories include a cozy sofa, warm fireplace, bright lamp, snowy sled, 5 colorful gift boxes, and an adorable LEGO-piece reindeer plushie that completes the magical scene. This creative kids toy supports social skills development as children explore friendship themes through imaginative play. Makes an ideal holiday treat or gift for 6 year old girls and boys who love holiday traditions, friendship stories, and building adventures. For more fun, parents can help kids access the LEGO Builder app for digital building guidance and progress tracking. Contains 237 pieces.
Holiday Cooking/Baking Bundle!! ($300 value!) One EACH of $100 Aldi Gift Card, $100 Giant Gift Card AND $100 Weis Gift Card!!! 50 chances available at $8 per chance. Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
Gentleman's Gift Card Bundle - $300 value! One $100 Gift Cart to EACH - Tractor Supply, Dick's Sporting Goods AND Harbor Freight!!!
$8 per chance with 50 chances available!
40 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw. Flowstate 3-position Lid. BPA-Free. Exclusive Blue Cactus Color ($45 retail)
$3 a chance with 20 chances available
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only.
Ninja Crispi 4-in-1-Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System ($179 retail) $7 a chance with 35 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only!
The Ninja Crispi™ Portable Cooking System is a compact powerhouse that packs the 1500W power of a full-sized air fryer into a portable design. It includes a small 6-cup and a larger 4-QT TempWare™ container. Whether you’re whipping up quick single-serve meals in 7 minutes, sharing crispy snacks on the go, or serving a crowd, the Ninja Crispi™ makes it easy. The durable borosilicate glassware withstands extreme temperature changes so you can go right from frozen to crispy. Cleanup is simple—all accessories are dishwasher safe and designed to nest for easy storage.
$100 Giant Gift card!! $5 per chance with 30 chances available!
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
$100 Hobby Lobby Gift card!! $5 per chance with 30 chances available!
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
$100 in Lottery Tickets -
4 - $20 tickets and
2 - $10 tickets
$5 per chance with 30 chances available! WInner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup
Return to Tiffany - Heart Tag Pendant in Silver, MEDIUM
$295 Retail
$9 per chance with 50 chances being available
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold and necklace will be shipped to winner.
Details:
Inspired by the iconic key ring first introduced in 1969, the Return to Tiffany collection is a classic reinvented. This design's simple yet elegant aesthetic effortlessly exudes modern grace.
Sterling Silver
Heart tag, size medium
On an 18 inch chain
tonies Cocomelon Toniebox Starter Set - Red color
Comes with a Cocomelon Tonie
$99 Retail
$5 per chance with 30 chances available
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold
Local pickup only in Lewisburg
Get ready for a delightful auditory adventure with this Tonie that brings the magic of friendship to life. Watch your little one learn about routines and social interactions through engaging stories and upbeat songs that will make both you and them smile every time they play.
MATERIAL & CARE
DETAILS
Blackstone Outdoor Tabletop Propane Pizza Oven with 13" Rotating Pizza Stone! ($197 retail) $7 a chance with 30 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold.
Make pizza anytime, anywhere with this compact Blackstone Tabletop Propane Pizza Oven. Bring this pizza oven with you to a campout, the beach, or wherever else you are adventuring. Make up to 13” pizzas on the 13” rotating pizza stone. This oven heats up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook a pizza in as little as two minutes so you can efficiently keep a crowd fed and happy. Turn on the rotating pizza stone by using the start and stop button so you can get a nice even cook without manually rotating your pizza. Whether you want to stick to your favorite go to pizzas or create new topping combinations, this Blackstone tabletop pizza oven is a great choice for efficiently cooking this classic dish.
$100 in various gift cards to eat quick on the go!! These would make AMAZING stocking stuffers!!! Includes:
$10 Sweet Frog, $10 Taco Bell, $10 Chipotle, $10 Arby's, $15 Wendy's, $15 Panera Bread, $15 McDonalds, $15 Dunkin' Donuts
30 chances at $5 per chance. Winner will be drawn when all chances are filled!!
Saturday Lunch and Shop Gift Card Bundle - Includes $50 Panera Bread Gift Card and $50 Target Gift Card! 30 chances at $5 per chance. Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
Original Large, haul-it-all Bogg Bag in Ginger Spice!! SUPER cute holiday design!!! ($100 Retail) $5 per chance with 30 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local Pickup ONLY
The bag that started it all—washable, indestructible, and built to carry it all. The Original Bogg Bag is our largest, most spacious tote—perfect for beach days, big hauls, and everyday family adventures.
Durable and tip-proof, it stands upright, wipes clean, and keeps up with whatever your day throws at it. Sand brushes off. Spills don’t stick.
Includes two clear insert bags—perfect for organizing smaller essentials like your phone, sunscreen, keys, or snacks.
Pair it with our full line of Bogg accessories—dividers, toppers, coolers, makeup bags, and more—to build your ultimate carryall kit.
Best for: Beach trips, travel days, family outings, and everything in between.
Micheal Kors Reed Small Pebbled Leather Satchel ($498 retail). $7 a chance with 30 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only.
• Satchel
• Pebbled leather
• 100% leather
• Trim: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Silver-tone hardware
• 11.25”W X 7.5”H X 4.5”D
• Handle drop: 3.5”
• Adjustable strap: 21"-24.25"
• Exterior details: detachable strap
• Interior details: front slip pocket, back zip pocket
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
• Dust bag not included
• Imported
• Style # 35F4S6RS1T
Wusthof Gourmet Grey 3-piece Prep Set ($235 retail). VERY GOOD KNIVES!!! $6 a chance with 35 chances available. PERFECT for that person in your life that loves to cook!! Every cook needs a good set of knives! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold! Local pickup only.
Bluey Play Bundle includes 3 items (approx $125 value combined):
Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse
Bluey Plush Friends and Family Set
& Bluey Puzzles 4-pack
$5 a chance with 30 chances available. Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only.
Recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show in the exclusive Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse with Muffin & Socks! This playset is huge at a whopping 17" tall and 30" wide when you open it up! Feature-packed, this playset comes fully furnished with the same furniture seen on the TV show! There are three stories to explore including bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, a dining room, and a living room. Bluey's house comes to life when you press the Octopus in the kid's room to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases! The Bluey, Muffin and Socks figures in this playset are articulated and have moving arms and bodies. They are just the right size for pre-school hands to move and play with. When you're finished for the day, fold it all away! Children and toddlers will love to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show with this amazing Bluey toy!
Bluey Plush Set includes Bingo, Bluey, Rusty & Lucky Moose
$200 value!! Includes a $100 Gift Card to Ulta and a $100 Gift Card to Sephora! $7 a chance for 40 chances! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold.
ONE entry per person until drawing. Multiples will be taken out. Will draw at our next LIVE drawing.
$100 Amazon Gift card!! $5 per chance with 30 chances available!
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
$100 Walmart Gift card!! $5 per chance with 30 chances available!
Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold!
$100 Gift Card to EACH - Target, Walmart AND Amazon!! Total of $300 value!! Start your holiday shopping early!! There will be 50 chances available for this at $8 per chance. Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold.
ONE ENTRY per person until drawing. Multiple entries are deleted. Alex and Ani Margarita Charm Bangle. ($38 value) First released March 2025
Shaken, stirred, or stacked with style. This silver-tone charm bangle brings happy hour to your wrist with three fun charms: a green crystal lime wedge, a margarita glass filled with shimmering green crystals, and a salt shaker made from a baguette-cut clear crystal. Cheers to good times and great jewelry.
Product Details
NutriChef Automatic Food Vacuum Sealer (Black) Includes bags, wine stopper cork and air suction hose. ($79 retail) $4 a chance with 20 chances available. Local pickup only.
The NutriChef PKVS18BK.5 Automatic Food Vacuum Sealer is the perfect solution for preserving food, extending its shelf life, and keeping it fresh for longer. This easy-to-use, electric vacuum sealing system is designed with selectable sealing modes to handle both dry and moist food. With a high-power suction element and a simple electric plug-in design, it creates strong, air-tight bags via heat-sealing. This unit also comes with reusable and waterproof air-sealing bags, making it an eco-friendly choice for kitchen storage and meal prep. The device is also suitable for preserving and waterproofing non-food items.
LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Building Toy! Super cute - make a LEGO Christmas centerpiece!! ($40 Retail) $3 a chance with 20 chances! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold! Local pickup only
Pokemon Card Bundle includes -
Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle (6 packs of 10 cards) AND Mega Evolution (3-pack blister randomly assorted)
25 chances at $5 a chance Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only.
KitchenAid Universal Tool and Gadget Set, 16 piece, Mineral Water Color. ($56 retail) Perfect for Christmas gift, Bridal shower gift, College kiddo getting their first apartment! $4 a chance for 25 chances
Evolur Stellar Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper! Black Color ($199 Retail) $6 a chance for 30 chances! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold. Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville.
Fall asleep knowing your little one is close with The Evolur Stellar Bassinet. This ASTM approved bassinet lets you have your baby right next to you giving you peace of mind. The adjustable height mechanism is easy on your back andable ato used with queen sized mattress! With a convenient drop side that you can zip and unzip easily, your baby is just an arm's distance away. It’s perfect for breastfeeding and offering reassurance to your baby during those restless nights without even getting out of your bed. The Stellar sports a modern, minimalist design that blends easily with your bedroom décor. The Evolur Steller’s mesh sides provide a clear view of your newborn while providing breathability. The Stellar can also be used as a portable bassinet making it ideal for small spaces. This product is recommended for babies up to 25 lbs, or 6 months of age, or whenever your baby begins to show signs of pushing up to hands and knees. Mattress pad (dimension 34.5" x 20.5" x 1") included
Baby Delight Aura Deluxe Portable Baby Bouncer and Rocker. Quilted Organic Oat Color. ($129 retail) $5 a chance with 30 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold! Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville!
Delta Frozen Elsa Upholstered Kids Chair, Wood, Disney Frozen II Elsa ($79 retail) $4 a chance with 25 chances available! Winner will be drawn when all chances are sold! Local pickup only in Lewisburg or Turbotville.
