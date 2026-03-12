The Rainbow Circles

Offered by

The Rainbow Circles

About this shop

Buy A Shirt, Help Someone Access Therapy!

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (White Heavy Metal Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (White Heavy Metal Shirt)
$30

What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Grey Heavy Metal Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Grey Heavy Metal Shirt)
$30

What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Black Heavy Metal Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Black Heavy Metal Shirt)
$30

What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Blue Cloud Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Blue Cloud Shirt)
$30

Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Pink Cloud Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Pink Cloud Shirt)
$30

Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Yellow Cloud Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Yellow Cloud Shirt)
$30

Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Green Cloud Shirt) item
Gender Affirming Care Saves Lives (Green Cloud Shirt)
$30

Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.

U.S. Shipping
$5

Add shipping for anywhere in the US!

Local Pickup
Free

Add this if you plan on picking up from our office in Fort Collins, Colorado. You'll receive an email to coordinate pickup!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!