Buy A Shirt, Help Someone Access Therapy!

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What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
What's more metal than gender affirming care? Possibly this shirt! White ink printed on a soft Gildan black shirt. All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
Ride a gender affirming cloud with this shirt! All shirts in Unisex sizes. 100% of all proceeds go towards providing free therapy to LGBTQIA+ folks in need on the Front Range in Colorado.
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Add this if you plan on picking up from our office in Fort Collins, Colorado. You'll receive an email to coordinate pickup!
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