The Rainbow Gala 2026

Purchase a Pay-It-Forward ticket to cover admission for a dedicated Seed volunteer or community member who gives back to our work but may not otherwise be able to attend.

Includes:

One general admission ticket for a volunteer

Recognition in the digital program (optional)

Direct support of inclusive arts and community care

This option allows supporters to extend the celebration — ensuring the people who help build Seed Theatre can also sit at the table.





How recipients are selected:

Pay-It-Forward tickets are distributed by Seed leadership to active volunteers and community members who have significantly contributed their time and labor to our organization. Selection is handled privately and with care to ensure dignity, discretion, and equitable access.