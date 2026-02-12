B4CK / The Seed Theatre

Hosted by

B4CK / The Seed Theatre

About this event

The Rainbow Gala 2026

1673 S Holtzclaw Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA

La Dolce Vita - General Admission
$50
  • Entry to the full evening
  • Mocktail hour
  • Seated dinner
  • Entertainment & strategic presentation
  • Access to silent auction & raffles

An accessible way to celebrate and support Seed’s work.

Bella Notte - VIP Ticket for One
$75

Everything in La Dolce Vita

  • Entry to the full evening
  • Mocktail hour
  • Seated dinner
  • Entertainment & strategic presentation
  • Access to silent auction & raffle

Plus:

  • Priority seating
  • Signature Swag Bag
  • One complimentary mocktail ticket

For those who want a more elevated experience.

Grant Italia Table - VIP Table for 6
$500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

includes VIP access for 6 people - additional people can be added to your table by purchasing single VIP tickets under the same name.

  • Premium reserved table for 6
  • 6 drink tickets for mocktail service
  • Enhanced table décor
  • Logo placement (if business sponsor)
  • Entry to the full evening
  • Entertainment & strategic presentation
  • Access to silent auction & raffle
  • 6 Signature Swag Bags


For those ready to make a visible investment in Seed’s 2026 vision.

Il Cuore Generoso - Pay it Forward
$50

Purchase a Pay-It-Forward ticket to cover admission for a dedicated Seed volunteer or community member who gives back to our work but may not otherwise be able to attend.

Includes:

  • One general admission ticket for a volunteer
  • Recognition in the digital program (optional)
  • Direct support of inclusive arts and community care

This option allows supporters to extend the celebration — ensuring the people who help build Seed Theatre can also sit at the table.


How recipients are selected:
Pay-It-Forward tickets are distributed by Seed leadership to active volunteers and community members who have significantly contributed their time and labor to our organization. Selection is handled privately and with care to ensure dignity, discretion, and equitable access.

5 Mocktail Tickets
$50

Pre-purchase drink tickets for our mocktail hour to take advantage of flat rate pricing! Drinks will be available for purchase during the event as well, and will range from $8-$15 per drink.

Add a donation for B4CK / The Seed Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!