The Rainbow Gala 2026

About this event
An accessible way to celebrate and support Seed’s work.
Everything in La Dolce Vita
Plus:
For those who want a more elevated experience.
10 left!
includes VIP access for 6 people - additional people can be added to your table by purchasing single VIP tickets under the same name.
For those ready to make a visible investment in Seed’s 2026 vision.
Purchase a Pay-It-Forward ticket to cover admission for a dedicated Seed volunteer or community member who gives back to our work but may not otherwise be able to attend.
Includes:
This option allows supporters to extend the celebration — ensuring the people who help build Seed Theatre can also sit at the table.
How recipients are selected:
Pay-It-Forward tickets are distributed by Seed leadership to active volunteers and community members who have significantly contributed their time and labor to our organization. Selection is handled privately and with care to ensure dignity, discretion, and equitable access.
Pre-purchase drink tickets for our mocktail hour to take advantage of flat rate pricing! Drinks will be available for purchase during the event as well, and will range from $8-$15 per drink.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!