The Ranch Holiday Photo Experience

9436 W Steger Rd

Frankfort, IL 60423, USA

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:30–6:35 PM
$20

All proceeds support the care of our donkeys and mini ponies who serve as equine therapy partners.

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:35–6:40 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:40–6:45 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:45–6:50 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:50 – 6:55 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 6:55–7:00 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:00–7:05 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:05–7:10 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:10 –7:15 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:15 –7:20 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:20 –7:25 PM
$20

Family Session (No Dogs) – 7:25 –7:30 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:30–7:35 PM
$20

This 5-minute arrival time welcomes families bringing their dogs for holiday photos. Explore all six holiday backdrops in our barn and barndominium.
50% of proceeds benefit NAWS Mokena Animal Shelter. The remaining 50% supports our equine therapy animals.

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:35–7:40 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:40–7:45 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:45–7:50 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:50–7:55 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 7:55–8:00 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:00–8:05 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:05–8:10 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:10–8:15 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:15–8:20 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:20–8:25 PM
$20

Dog-Friendly Session – 8:25–8:30 PM
$20

