Men & Women United for Youth and Families

Hosted by

Men & Women United for Youth and Families

About this event

The Randolph Keaton Legacy Gala

502 N Front St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full event with dinner and entertainment.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table for 8 individuals

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Name listed in program, Patron listing in journal, 1 Table (8 seats)

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Name/logo in program, Quarter-page ad in journal, Group recognition during program, 1 Reserved Table (8 seats)

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo in program + screen recognition, Half-page ad in souvenir journal, Verbal recognition during event, 1 Premium Table (8 seats)

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Prominent logo placement on event materials, Full-Page ad in souvenir journal, Verbal recognition during program, Logo on event screens, 1 VIP Table (8 seats)

Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive)
$25,000

"Presented by [Company Name]" on all materials, Opportunity for brief remarks during program, Premium logo placement on all signage, screens, and promotions, Full-page premium ad (inside cover or back cover), 2 VIP Tables (16 seats), VIP meet & greet, Featured recognition during event

Retirement Tribute Sponsor (Exclusive Naming Sponsorship)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

"Retirement Tribute Presented by [Company Name]", Recogition during gift presentation, Name/logo in program, 1 Reserved Table (8 seats)

Photo Experience Sponsor (Exclusive Naming Sponsorship)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

"Photo Experience Sponsored by [Company Name]", Logo on photo backdrop and/or prints, Social media visibility, 1 Reserved Table 8 seats)

Entertainment Sponsor (Exclusive Naming Sponsorship)
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

"Entertainment Sponsored by [Company Name]", Logo displayed througout performance, Verbal recognition before entertainment, 1 Premium Table (8 Seats)

Catering Sponsor (Exclusive Naming Sponsorship)
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

"Dinner Presented by [Company Name]"

Premium branding during meal service (signage, screens etc), Verbal recognition during program, 1 VIP Table (8 seats)

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