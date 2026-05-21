The Randolph Keaton Legacy Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full event with dinner and entertainment.
Reserved Table for 8 individuals
Name listed in program, Patron listing in journal, 1 Table (8 seats)
Name/logo in program, Quarter-page ad in journal, Group recognition during program, 1 Reserved Table (8 seats)
Logo in program + screen recognition, Half-page ad in souvenir journal, Verbal recognition during event, 1 Premium Table (8 seats)
Prominent logo placement on event materials, Full-Page ad in souvenir journal, Verbal recognition during program, Logo on event screens, 1 VIP Table (8 seats)
"Presented by [Company Name]" on all materials, Opportunity for brief remarks during program, Premium logo placement on all signage, screens, and promotions, Full-page premium ad (inside cover or back cover), 2 VIP Tables (16 seats), VIP meet & greet, Featured recognition during event
"Retirement Tribute Presented by [Company Name]", Recogition during gift presentation, Name/logo in program, 1 Reserved Table (8 seats)
"Photo Experience Sponsored by [Company Name]", Logo on photo backdrop and/or prints, Social media visibility, 1 Reserved Table 8 seats)
"Entertainment Sponsored by [Company Name]", Logo displayed througout performance, Verbal recognition before entertainment, 1 Premium Table (8 Seats)
"Dinner Presented by [Company Name]"
Premium branding during meal service (signage, screens etc), Verbal recognition during program, 1 VIP Table (8 seats)
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