Vermont Wilderness School Inc

Hosted by

Vermont Wilderness School Inc

About this event

The Rangers' Sanctuary (Boys 10-13)

TBD in Putney

Access Price (Boys 10-13 years old)
$490

Access Price: Program enrollees that may struggle to fund their basic needs and that would not be able to access this program without a discounted payment option should consider paying at this level. Participants that experience a financial barrier to enrollment at this price can and should apply for our scholarship and reparations tuition aid. Sliding Scale Pricing

Sustainer Price (Boys 10-13 years old)
$549

Sustainer Price: Program enrollees that are able to meet their needs with relative ease and prioritize investment in education and entertainment should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs moving forwards.

 Sliding Scale Pricing

Supporter Price (Boys 10-13 years old)
$607

Supporter Price: Program enrollees that move through the world with financial ease and have access to family and community resource abundance should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs and provide support to sustainable investments in VWS mentor compensation. Sliding Scale Pricing

DEPOSIT: If requesting Scholarship/ Reparations
$75

Boys 10-13 years old

DEPOSIT: If requesting Reparations
Free

Boys 10-13 years old

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