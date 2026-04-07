The Reading League Arizona

Offered by

The Reading League Arizona

About the memberships

The Reading League Arizona's Annual Sponsorships

Literacy Ambassador
$300

Valid until December 30 at MST

Annual "Literacy Ambassador" Chapter Sponsorship ($300) Includes name or logo on the TRL-AZ website, recognition on social media

Literacy Champion
$600

Valid until December 30 at MST

Annual "Literacy Champion" Chapter Sponsorship ($600) Includes name or logo on the TRL-AZ website and in newsletters, recognition on social media; acknowledgement as a chapter sponsor at TRL-AZ hosted virtual guest speaker events

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