The Reading League Arizona's Annual Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30 at MST
Annual "Literacy Ambassador" Chapter Sponsorship ($300) Includes name or logo on the TRL-AZ website, recognition on social media
Valid until December 30 at MST
Annual "Literacy Champion" Chapter Sponsorship ($600) Includes name or logo on the TRL-AZ website and in newsletters, recognition on social media; acknowledgement as a chapter sponsor at TRL-AZ hosted virtual guest speaker events
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