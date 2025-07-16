The Reading Nest's Sponsorships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Sponsor the Mobile Library Unit for one year.
Includes logo on bus for one year, feature highlight in newsletter, on social media, press release, website banner with link, logo on flyers/marketing materials, and highlighted regularly as top sponsor.
Sponsor a stop for one year.
Includes logo on a large sign at the stop, highlights on social media, website, newsletter, and stop map.
Sponsor a bookshelf for one year.
Includes a plaque on the shelf, listed on the website, and social media shoutout.
Limited to two sponsors per shelf.
Sponsor a monthly Tanager Trek Kit (educational activity kits).
Includes your flyer/info sheet in each kit, social media spotlight, and logo inside each book distributed in the kits.
$250 each month selected | limit 2 per month | Available Monthly – No Limit
Sponsors 10 books.
Includes donor name or company logo inside the cover of book and a thank you on social media.
