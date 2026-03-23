Because I Matter Inc

Hosted by

Because I Matter Inc

About this event

The Rebirth III: A Prophetic Healing Summit

6000 Hawk Ave

North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

The Rebirth General Admission
$35

Gain full access to the Rebirth Summit experience with a General Admission pass. This ticket includes entry to all sessions of the expert panelist and the keynote speakers of the Rebirth Summit. 

The Rebirth Virtual Admission
$20

Gain full access to the Rebirth Summit experience with a Virtual Admission pass. This ticket includes entry to all sessions of the expert panelist and the keynote speakers of the Rebirth Summit. A link for access to the Rebirth Summit will be sent you prior to the event starting. 

Childcare Option (Potty Trained to 12 years old)
Free

Childcare is available during The Rebirth Summit. To let us know how many children you will be needing care for, please add the appropriate number of "tickets" for them.

Add a donation for Because I Matter Inc

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