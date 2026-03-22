The Receipts Don't Lie

Full access to the MAG Private Studio™ experience.





This is a guided, in-person Studio designed to help you release outdated patterns, realign with yourself, and move forward with clarity and intention.





If you’ve been feeling stuck, stretched, or out of sync—this is where we recalibrate.

This experience includes all materials used during the creative activation.





Inside the Studio:

• Grounding + guided reflection to surface what’s real

• Write the receipts — capture your truth in your own words

• Creative activation — personalize your receipt wallet through guided art

• Individual processing + meaning-making (what the receipts reveal)

• The Bar™ — intentional connection and shared insight





You won’t just think differently.

You’ll leave aligned—and know exactly how to move.





This experience is grounded in the Truth-Telling iS Data™ framework.

Learn more: https://mariealcazar.com/ttid





Limited spots available to maintain the integrity of the Studio experience.