The Red Door Auction & Gala Presents: The Spirit of Aloha

-- “Sprit of Aloha brought-to-you-by” business logo on event signage
-- Verbal recognition by auctioneer and principal during event
-- Logo projection on venue walls
-- Premier positioning of business logo on all electronic event signage
-- Business logo on auction website
-- Recognition in weekly school newsletters, social media posts and church bulletins
-- Full table and 10 VIP Reception tickets with special gift & program tickets with premier placement
-- “SPS Red Door Auction brought-to-you-by” business logo on event signage
-- Verbal recognition by auctioneer and principal during event
-- Business logo on auction paddles
-- Premier positioning of business logo on all electronic event signage
-- Business logo on auction website
-- Recognition in weekly school newsletters, social media posts and church bulletins
-- 4 Spirit of Aloha VIP Reception tickets with special gift & program tickets
-- “Dinner brought-to-you-by” business logo on event signage
-- Verbal recognition by principal during event
-- Business logo on curated menu cards
-- Premier positioning of business logo on all electronic event signage
-- Business logo on auction website
-- Recognition in weekly school newsletters, social media posts and church bulletins
-- Pair of Spirit of Aloha VIP Reception tickets with special gift & program tickets
-- Business logo featured prominently on bar signage at SPS Red Door VIP Reception and Main Event
-- Business logo on all electronic event signage
-- Business logo on auction website
-- Recognition in weekly school newsletters, social media posts and church bulletins
-- Pair of Spirit of Aloha VIP Reception tickets with special gift & program tickets
-- Business logo on all event signage
-- Business logo on auction website
-- Recognition in weekly school newsletters and church bulletin
-- Pair of Spirit of Aloha VIP Reception tickets with special gift & program tickets
-- Business logo included on all event signage
-- Social media, online catalog, school newsletter and church bulletin posts
**Does not include tickets or admission to the SPS Red Door Auction and Gala. This sponsorship is for those sponsors who will not be able to attend or send someone on their behalf, but still want to support the SPS community.**
