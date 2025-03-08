Hosted by

LEVELDANCE CHICAGO

About this event

Sales closed

THE RED DOOR Silent Auction

Fernando Rodriguez Photography | 2 hour Photo Shoot Session item
Fernando Rodriguez Photography | 2 hour Photo Shoot Session item
Fernando Rodriguez Photography | 2 hour Photo Shoot Session
$100

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $1100 | 2 hour personalized portrait or dance photo session including a consultation and 6 images. | https://fernandorodriguezphotography.com
Brand Glow-up | Leann Toomey Productions item
Brand Glow-up | Leann Toomey Productions item
Brand Glow-up | Leann Toomey Productions
$100

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $1000 | Brand Glow-up | Social Media Package | Leann Toomey Productions ~ A boutique digital medial services company working with small businesses to build their digital identity Finding your brand assets are maybe in need of an update? Maybe they are great but want to make them more accessible or versatile. Whatever your brand needs are I can liven up your social media with animated banners, logos or anything else to help bring up your brand. * Social media assets * Digital marketing assets * Printed or other non digital materials
Events Package | Leann Toomey Productions item
Events Package | Leann Toomey Productions item
Events Package | Leann Toomey Productions
$75

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $600 | Events Package | Leann Toomey Productions ~ A boutique digital medial services company working with small businesses to build their digital identity Creative work for one event including poster, program, social media items (Facebook/Instagram)
Exfoliate + Glow Facial | Apothecary EO item
Exfoliate + Glow Facial | Apothecary EO item
Exfoliate + Glow Facial | Apothecary EO
$75

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $250 | Exfoliate + Glow Facial with Master Aesthetician & Apothecary EO Owner, Eddy Ocampo | Experience the ultimate glow with our Exfoliate + Glow Facial—designed to leave your skin smoother, brighter, and deeply hydrated. This luxurious treatment blends advanced exfoliation with all-natural skincare to refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best skin. What to Expect: ✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – We start with a thorough cleanse to purify your skin and assess your unique needs. ✔ Dermaplaning & Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes vellus hair and dead skin cells for a silky-smooth complexion. ✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature all-natural products. ✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow. ✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment for a long-lasting, luminous finish. ⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow up to 2 hours for a full, unrushed experience)
IGNITE GLASS STUDIOS | Glass Blowing Experience for 2! item
IGNITE GLASS STUDIOS | Glass Blowing Experience for 2!
$75

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $250 | One hour glass blowing experience for 2! Each person can choose one glass option- a bowl, a bud vase, paperweight, or cup.
DANCE FOR LIFE 2025 | Pair of Tickets item
DANCE FOR LIFE 2025 | Pair of Tickets
$60

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $250 | 2 Tickets to Dance For Life on August 16th 2025 All Proceeds go toward the CHICAGO DANCE HEALTH FUND
The Men's Anti- Aging Facial | Skin Care For Gents item
The Men's Anti- Aging Facial | Skin Care For Gents item
The Men's Anti- Aging Facial | Skin Care For Gents
$60

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $200 | The Men’s Executive Anti-Aging Facial with Master Aesthetician & Owner of Skin Care For Gents, Eddy Ocampo | The ultimate men’s anti-aging facial, designed to awaken, rejuvenate, and revitalize dull, tired skin. Powered by potent, advanced anti-aging ingredients, this luxurious 90-minute treatment smooths, firms, and restores a youthful appearance—leaving your skin refreshed and renewed. What to Expect: ✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – A thorough cleansing to purify your skin and assess your unique needs. ✔ Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion while enhancing the absorption of nutrients and hydration. ✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature enzymatic products. ✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow. ✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment, leaving your skin firmer, more radiant, and deeply hydrated. ⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow 1 hour and 45 minutes for a full, unrushed experience)
CUSTOMIZED 60 MINUTE MASSAGE | Apothecary EO item
CUSTOMIZED 60 MINUTE MASSAGE | Apothecary EO
$40

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $150 | A personalized massage therapy experience tailored to an individual's specific needs and preferences, incorporating various techniques and pressures to target areas of tension, stress, or pain
3 Men's Haircuts with Barber Extraordinaire Moe Diab item
3 Men's Haircuts with Barber Extraordinaire Moe Diab
$35

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $150 | Experienced Barber with over a decade in the field of hair. Get the cut of your choice your way! Package of 3, and will travel to you!
2 CONCERT TICKETS | GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO item
2 CONCERT TICKETS | GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO
$35

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $150 | 2 TICKETS TO FALL 2025 OR SPRING 2026
Pilates Session with LEVEL ARTIST KARA item
Pilates Session with LEVEL ARTIST KARA item
Pilates Session with LEVEL ARTIST KARA
$30

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $125 | This Pilates session with Kara Hunsinger will focus on core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness. The lucky winner will get to experience multiple pieces of Pilates equipment at the lovely Studio 8. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this session promises to be both challenging and rewarding.
GUS Dance School | 5 Class Pack (Adult Classes) item
GUS Dance School | 5 Class Pack (Adult Classes)
$25

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $100 | 5 Adult Classes Come when you can! Styles for everyone: Ballet, Jazz, Tap, PBT®, Flex & Stretch, Feel Good Yoga GUS® | 5230 N Clark Street | Chicago
FLORAL BOUQUET | FLOWERCHILD item
FLORAL BOUQUET | FLOWERCHILD
$25

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $100 | Our designers will compose a work of ephemeral art for you for your treasured ones to enjoy in your home.
2 Hours of STUDIO SPACE | GUS Dance School item
2 Hours of STUDIO SPACE | GUS Dance School
$25

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $100 | Enjoy two hours of rehearsal space at GUS®, a top-tier facility designed to inspire creativity and focus. Whether you're preparing for a performance, practice session, or collaborative project, this fully equipped space provides the perfect environment for your next rehearsal. GUS® | 5230 N Clark Street | Chicago
DanceWorks Chicago | 2 DanceFlight Performance Tickets item
DanceWorks Chicago | 2 DanceFlight Performance Tickets
$20

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $100 | 2 Tickets to DanceFlight! Performance is Wednesday, April 9th 2025 12:30pm OR Friday, April 11th 7:00pm Join us for a dance performance centered around commUNITY-building, featuring the six diverse, next-gen dance artists of DanceWorks Chicago plus our friends at Dallas-based Bruce Wood Dance and Joffrey Contemporary Ballet Trainees.
CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM VIP TICKET EXPERIENCE item
CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM VIP TICKET EXPERIENCE
$25

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $88 | 2 VIP Tickets to Museum to see current Costume exhibition & "Dressed in History" Exhibition Catalog
NEW DANCES 2025 | 2 Performance Tickets item
NEW DANCES 2025 | 2 Performance Tickets
$20

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $70 | 2 Tickets! Pick which day: June 18th, June 20th, June 21st 2025. DanceWorks Chicago and Thodos Dance Chicago are excited to collaborate on New Dances 2025 and continue a shared tradition of serving Chicago’s dance community. Originating with Chicago Repertory Dance Ensemble, New Dances has been part of Chicago’s dance history for over 40 years, offering a platform for early career choreographers to create new work with artistic, logistic, and financial support.
NIKO8 | 2 Fall Concert Performance Tickets item
NIKO8 | 2 Fall Concert Performance Tickets
$20

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $70 | 2 Tickets to NIKO8's FALL Concert 2025 - Performance Date TBD
Alluvion Dance Chicago | 2 STATIC Performance Tickets item
Alluvion Dance Chicago | 2 STATIC Performance Tickets
$20

Starting bid

FAIR MARKET VALUE $60 | 2 Tickets to STATIC, on your choice of April 11th or 12th 2025 7:30pm. Join us for an evening of three new works presented by Kayla Castellon, Katie Carey and Tessa Ritchey on the dancers of Alluvion Dance Chicago.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!