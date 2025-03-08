THE RED DOOR Silent Auction

Fernando Rodriguez Photography | 2 hour Photo Shoot Session
$100
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $1100
| 2 hour personalized portrait or dance photo session including a consultation and 6 images.
| https://fernandorodriguezphotography.com
Brand Glow-up | Leann Toomey Productions
$100
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $1000
| Brand Glow-up | Social Media Package |
Leann Toomey Productions ~ A boutique digital medial services company working with small businesses to build their digital identity
Finding your brand assets are maybe in need of an update? Maybe they are great but want to make them more accessible or versatile. Whatever your brand needs are I can liven up your social media with animated banners, logos or anything else to help bring up your brand.
* Social media assets
* Digital marketing assets
* Printed or other non digital materials
Events Package | Leann Toomey Productions
$75
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $600
| Events Package |
Leann Toomey Productions ~ A boutique digital medial services company working with small businesses to build their digital identity
Creative work for one event including poster, program, social media items (Facebook/Instagram)
Exfoliate + Glow Facial | Apothecary EO
$75
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $250
| Exfoliate + Glow Facial with Master Aesthetician & Apothecary EO Owner, Eddy Ocampo |
Experience the ultimate glow with our Exfoliate + Glow Facial—designed to leave your skin smoother, brighter, and deeply hydrated. This luxurious treatment blends advanced exfoliation with all-natural skincare to refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best skin.
What to Expect:
✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – We start with a thorough cleanse to purify your skin and assess your unique needs.
✔ Dermaplaning & Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes vellus hair and dead skin cells for a silky-smooth complexion.
✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature all-natural products.
✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow.
✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment for a long-lasting, luminous finish.
⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow up to 2 hours for a full, unrushed experience)
IGNITE GLASS STUDIOS | Glass Blowing Experience for 2!
$75
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $250
| One hour glass blowing experience for 2! Each person can choose one glass option- a bowl, a bud vase, paperweight, or cup.
DANCE FOR LIFE 2025 | Pair of Tickets
$60
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $250
| 2 Tickets to Dance For Life on August 16th 2025
All Proceeds go toward the CHICAGO DANCE HEALTH FUND
The Men's Anti- Aging Facial | Skin Care For Gents
$60
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $200
| The Men’s Executive Anti-Aging Facial with Master Aesthetician & Owner of Skin Care For Gents, Eddy Ocampo |
The ultimate men’s anti-aging facial, designed to awaken, rejuvenate, and revitalize dull, tired skin. Powered by potent, advanced anti-aging ingredients, this luxurious 90-minute treatment smooths, firms, and restores a youthful appearance—leaving your skin refreshed and renewed.
What to Expect:
✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – A thorough cleansing to purify your skin and assess your unique needs.
✔ Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion while enhancing the absorption of nutrients and hydration.
✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature enzymatic products.
✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow.
✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment, leaving your skin firmer, more radiant, and deeply hydrated.
⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow 1 hour and 45 minutes for a full, unrushed experience)
CUSTOMIZED 60 MINUTE MASSAGE | Apothecary EO
$40
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $150
| A personalized massage therapy experience tailored to an individual's specific needs and preferences, incorporating various techniques and pressures to target areas of tension, stress, or pain
3 Men's Haircuts with Barber Extraordinaire Moe Diab
$35
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $150
| Experienced Barber with over a decade in the field of hair. Get the cut of your choice your way! Package of 3, and will travel to you!
2 CONCERT TICKETS | GIORDANO DANCE CHICAGO
$35
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $150
| 2 TICKETS TO FALL 2025 OR SPRING 2026
Pilates Session with LEVEL ARTIST KARA
$30
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $125
| This Pilates session with Kara Hunsinger will focus on core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness. The lucky winner will get to experience multiple pieces of Pilates equipment at the lovely Studio 8. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this session promises to be both challenging and rewarding.
GUS Dance School | 5 Class Pack (Adult Classes)
$25
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $100
| 5 Adult Classes
Come when you can!
Styles for everyone: Ballet, Jazz, Tap, PBT®, Flex & Stretch, Feel Good Yoga
GUS® | 5230 N Clark Street | Chicago
FLORAL BOUQUET | FLOWERCHILD
$25
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $100
| Our designers will compose a work of ephemeral art for you for your treasured ones to enjoy in your home.
2 Hours of STUDIO SPACE | GUS Dance School
$25
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $100
| Enjoy two hours of rehearsal space at GUS®, a top-tier facility designed to inspire creativity and focus. Whether you're preparing for a performance, practice session, or collaborative project, this fully equipped space provides the perfect environment for your next rehearsal.
GUS® | 5230 N Clark Street | Chicago
DanceWorks Chicago | 2 DanceFlight Performance Tickets
$20
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $100
| 2 Tickets to DanceFlight! Performance is Wednesday, April 9th 2025 12:30pm OR Friday, April 11th 7:00pm
Join us for a dance performance centered around commUNITY-building, featuring the six diverse, next-gen dance artists of DanceWorks Chicago plus our friends at Dallas-based Bruce Wood Dance and Joffrey Contemporary Ballet Trainees.
CHICAGO HISTORY MUSEUM VIP TICKET EXPERIENCE
$25
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $88
| 2 VIP Tickets to Museum to see current Costume exhibition
& "Dressed in History" Exhibition Catalog
NEW DANCES 2025 | 2 Performance Tickets
$20
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $70
| 2 Tickets! Pick which day: June 18th, June 20th, June 21st 2025. DanceWorks Chicago and Thodos Dance Chicago are excited to collaborate on New Dances 2025 and continue a shared tradition of serving Chicago’s dance community. Originating with Chicago Repertory Dance Ensemble, New Dances has been part of Chicago’s dance history for over 40 years, offering a platform for early career choreographers to create new work with artistic, logistic, and financial support.
NIKO8 | 2 Fall Concert Performance Tickets
$20
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $70
| 2 Tickets to NIKO8's FALL Concert 2025 - Performance Date TBD
Alluvion Dance Chicago | 2 STATIC Performance Tickets
$20
Starting bid
FAIR MARKET VALUE $60
| 2 Tickets to STATIC, on your choice of April 11th or 12th 2025 7:30pm.
Join us for an evening of three new works presented by Kayla Castellon, Katie Carey and Tessa Ritchey on the dancers of Alluvion Dance Chicago.
