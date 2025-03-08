THE RED DOOR Silent Auction

FAIR MARKET VALUE $250 | Exfoliate + Glow Facial with Master Aesthetician & Apothecary EO Owner, Eddy Ocampo | Experience the ultimate glow with our Exfoliate + Glow Facial—designed to leave your skin smoother, brighter, and deeply hydrated. This luxurious treatment blends advanced exfoliation with all-natural skincare to refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best skin. What to Expect: ✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – We start with a thorough cleanse to purify your skin and assess your unique needs. ✔ Dermaplaning & Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes vellus hair and dead skin cells for a silky-smooth complexion. ✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature all-natural products. ✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow. ✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment for a long-lasting, luminous finish. ⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow up to 2 hours for a full, unrushed experience)

FAIR MARKET VALUE $250 | Exfoliate + Glow Facial with Master Aesthetician & Apothecary EO Owner, Eddy Ocampo | Experience the ultimate glow with our Exfoliate + Glow Facial—designed to leave your skin smoother, brighter, and deeply hydrated. This luxurious treatment blends advanced exfoliation with all-natural skincare to refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal your best skin. What to Expect: ✔ Deep Cleanse & Skin Analysis – We start with a thorough cleanse to purify your skin and assess your unique needs. ✔ Dermaplaning & Diamond Microdermabrasion – Removes vellus hair and dead skin cells for a silky-smooth complexion. ✔ Exfoliation Under Steam – A gentle yet effective treatment using our signature all-natural products. ✔ Extractions & Relaxing Facial Massage – Clears congestion and stimulates circulation for a healthy, radiant glow. ✔ Customized Treatment Mask – Locks in moisture and nourishment for a long-lasting, luminous finish. ⏳ Duration: Approx. 90 minutes (allow up to 2 hours for a full, unrushed experience)

More details...