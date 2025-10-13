The Reflector Project

Be Part of the Constellation.
When you sponsor a star, you’re joining the constellation of supporters who make the Whirligig Park glow - literally and figuratively. Each sponsored star helps maintain and preserve our kinetic sculptures, ensuring that future generations experience the wonder that Vollis Simpson created.
Sponsor a star in your name, your family’s, or in memory of someone who loved this place - and let your light shine at the heart of downtown Wilson.
Be Part of the Geometry That Holds Us Together.
Every shape in Vollis Simpson’s Geometry whirligig plays a part in its balance and beauty - and so do you. Sponsoring a triangle helps fund the restoration and maintenance that keep these kinetic works alive under the Carolina sky.
Whether in honor of someone you love or simply because this place inspires you, your sponsorship helps preserve a masterpiece and the movement it represents.
Together, we keep Geometry spinning strong.
