The Regulation Lounge Soft Opening Ticket

About this event
The Regulation Lounge at WNG is officially opening its doors Father’s Day Weekend! ❤️💛We know every family celebrates differently.
Some celebrate Father’s Day.
Some keep things simple.
Some are overwhelmed.
Some are healing.
S|ome just need a calm place to breathe for a little while.
That’s exactly why we created The Regulation Lounge.
For our soft opening, families will reserve PRIVATE 1-hour lounge sessions designed to help keep things calm, comfortable, sensory-friendly, and less chaotic.
Includes:
• Up to 6 children
• Up to 4 adults
• Private lounge access
• Snacks & drinks
• Take-home activity per child
• Family keepsake photo inside the lounge
• Family handprint added to our lounge wall ❤️
Take-home activities may include:
🧠 Slime creations
🎨 Art projects
👐 Play-Doh creations
📦 Sensory bins
✨ Other sensory-friendly creations
PLUS:
🛋️ Calm cozy lounge spaces
📺 90s throwback vibes
🎧 Low-stimulation environment
❤️ A judgment-free atmosphere where families can simply exist
This is NOT a crowded open-play event.
This is a chance to:
✔ Explore the lounge
✔ Relax & regulate
✔ Create together
✔ Experience the space privately
✔ Become part of our lounge story from the very beginning
⚠️ LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE ⚠️
The Regulation Lounge at WNG
Create. Regulate. Relax. Belong
4-4:45
5 -5:45
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!