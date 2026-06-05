Autism Awesome Stronger Together, Inc

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Autism Awesome Stronger Together, Inc

About this event

The Regulation Lounge Soft Opening Ticket

The Regulation Lounge

10:00 am - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15

The Regulation Lounge at WNG is officially opening its doors Father’s Day Weekend! ❤️💛We know every family celebrates differently.


Some celebrate Father’s Day.
Some keep things simple.
Some are overwhelmed.
Some are healing.
S|ome just need a calm place to breathe for a little while.


That’s exactly why we created The Regulation Lounge.


For our soft opening, families will reserve PRIVATE 1-hour lounge sessions designed to help keep things calm, comfortable, sensory-friendly, and less chaotic.


Includes:
• Up to 6 children
• Up to 4 adults
• Private lounge access
• Snacks & drinks
• Take-home activity per child
• Family keepsake photo inside the lounge
• Family handprint added to our lounge wall ❤️


Take-home activities may include:
🧠 Slime creations
🎨 Art projects
👐 Play-Doh creations
📦 Sensory bins
✨ Other sensory-friendly creations


PLUS:
🛋️ Calm cozy lounge spaces
📺 90s throwback vibes
🎧 Low-stimulation environment
❤️ A judgment-free atmosphere where families can simply exist


This is NOT a crowded open-play event.


This is a chance to:
✔ Explore the lounge
✔ Relax & regulate
✔ Create together
✔ Experience the space privately
✔ Become part of our lounge story from the very beginning


⚠️ LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE ⚠️


The Regulation Lounge at WNG


Create. Regulate. Relax. Belong


11:00 am - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15
12pm - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15
1pm The Regulation Lounge Access
$15
2pm - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15
3pm - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15
4pm - The Regulation Lounge Access)
$15

4-4:45

5pm - The Regulation Lounge Access
$15

5 -5:45

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!