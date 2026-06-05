The Regulation Lounge Soft Opening Ticket

The Regulation Lounge at WNG is officially opening its doors Father’s Day Weekend! ❤️💛We know every family celebrates differently.





Some celebrate Father’s Day.

Some keep things simple.

Some are overwhelmed.

Some are healing.

S|ome just need a calm place to breathe for a little while.





That’s exactly why we created The Regulation Lounge.





For our soft opening, families will reserve PRIVATE 1-hour lounge sessions designed to help keep things calm, comfortable, sensory-friendly, and less chaotic.





Includes:

• Up to 6 children

• Up to 4 adults

• Private lounge access

• Snacks & drinks

• Take-home activity per child

• Family keepsake photo inside the lounge

• Family handprint added to our lounge wall ❤️





Take-home activities may include:

🧠 Slime creations

🎨 Art projects

👐 Play-Doh creations

📦 Sensory bins

✨ Other sensory-friendly creations





PLUS:

🛋️ Calm cozy lounge spaces

📺 90s throwback vibes

🎧 Low-stimulation environment

❤️ A judgment-free atmosphere where families can simply exist





This is NOT a crowded open-play event.





This is a chance to:

✔ Explore the lounge

✔ Relax & regulate

✔ Create together

✔ Experience the space privately

✔ Become part of our lounge story from the very beginning





⚠️ LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE ⚠️





The Regulation Lounge at WNG





Create. Regulate. Relax. Belong



