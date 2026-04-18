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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This complimentary ticket grants you entry into The Relaunch Experience — From Wifey to Wife™, including every transformational session, live discussion, and empowerment moment. You’ll join a community of women committed to clarity, confidence, and elevation — all in a luxury‑aligned, drama‑free environment designed for your next level.
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