The Remembering Wholeness and Divine Union Activation

Miami

FL, USA

Wholeness Pass: One Voice in the Field
$4,444
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Enter the resonance of remembrance. This pass welcomes one participant into the full field of The Remembering Wholeness & Divine Union Activation. Your presence is not just welcome—it’s foundational. One voice, one story, one heartbeat in the rhythm of collective coherence.

Union Pass: Two Beats, One Heartfield
$7,777
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
groupTicketCaption

Designed for two souls walking the harmonic path together. This pass offers shared access to all sessions and experiences. Whether partners, kin, or companions on the spiral journey, you’ll move through the activation as a unified presence—two frequencies, one shared field of becoming.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing