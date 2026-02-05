100 Black Men Of South Metro Inc

Hosted by

100 Black Men Of South Metro Inc

About this event

The Renaissance Awards

2323 Sylvan Rd

Atlanta, GA 30344, USA

General Admission
$100

Includes access to TRA26: The Renaissance Awards, a powerful, awards-show–style celebration honoring excellence, leadership, and legacy.

General Admission Includes:

  • General reception access
  • Delectable Love Bites
  • Dessert bar following the program
  • Awards-show program and live entertainment
  • Support for scholarships, mentorship, and leadership development
VIP Admission
$150

The VIP experience offers elevated access, premium hospitality, and deeper engagement.


VIP Admission Includes:

  • Early access and entry
  • Exclusive VIP reception
  • Reserved seating
  • Elevated Love Bites and signature mocktails
  • Dessert bar following the program
  • Priority access and enhanced guest experience
  • Directly amplifies scholarships and leadership programs
TRA Raffle Tickets
$10

Renaissance Awards Raffle Tickets.
1st Place $500
2nd Place $250
3rd Place $100
10 tickets suggested for 100 Black Men Members

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