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About this event
Includes access to TRA26: The Renaissance Awards, a powerful, awards-show–style celebration honoring excellence, leadership, and legacy.
General Admission Includes:
The VIP experience offers elevated access, premium hospitality, and deeper engagement.
VIP Admission Includes:
Renaissance Awards Raffle Tickets.
1st Place $500
2nd Place $250
3rd Place $100
10 tickets suggested for 100 Black Men Members
$
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