Rescue Oahu Holiday Fundraiser

Pick-up location

66-111 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA

#1 - Book of the Month w/ Hat Basket item
#1 - Book of the Month w/ Hat Basket
$75

Starting bid

1-Year "Book of the Month" Subscription (12 books of your choice), "Book Person" denim hat & "All the Way to the River" hardcover book. "All the Way to the River" is a memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert that explores themes of love, loss, addiction, and recovery.


Subscription Value: $199.99

#2 - Adult Rainy Day Basket item
#2 - Adult Rainy Day Basket
$35

Starting bid

3 Adult Coloring Books, 9oz. HI Honey Farms Macadamia Raw Honey (not pictured), one (1) Bag Ryze Mushroom Coffee, The Rescue Network Mug, three (3) sets of Faber-Castell Colored Pencils, Pencil Sharpener, Eraser.

#3 - Aloha Collection Bag item
$35

Starting bid

Aloha Collection Heipua Day Tripper Bag

#4 - Keiki Dog Coloring Basket item
$10

Starting bid

How to Care for your Dog coloring & activity book, 2 additional kids coloring books, markers, colored pencils, crayons, pencil sharpener, large dog eraser, mini erasers.

#5 - Keiki Cat Coloring Basket item
$10

Starting bid

How to Care for your Cat coloring & activity book, 2 additional kids coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, pencil sharpener, large dog eraser, mini erasers.

#6 - Patagonia Basket item
#6 - Patagonia Basket
$65

Starting bid

Patagonia Refugio Day Pack 30L & Patagonia Island Logo Trucker Hawaii Hat


Value: $168

#7 - 1-Hour Healing Touch Massage item
$30

Starting bid

1-Hour Healing Touch Session. Think Reiki meets Massage. Get ready to RELAX.

#8 - 1-Hour Healing Touch Massage #2! item
$30

Starting bid

1-Hour Healing Touch Session. Think Reiki meets Massage. Get ready to RELAX. Second basket great for couples!

#9 - North Shore Hair Salon Basket item
#9 - North Shore Hair Salon Basket
$100

Starting bid

Haircut & Highlights at North Shore Salon with Kara Preciado. islandglowbridal.com/salongallery


Value: $295

#10 - North Shore Soap Factory Basket item
#10 - North Shore Soap Factory Basket
$30

Starting bid

5 Soap Bundle w/ Soap Bag & 8-Pack Lip Balm.


Value: $55

#11 - North Shore Sporting Goods Basket item
#11 - North Shore Sporting Goods Basket
$30

Starting bid

Men's Dark Blue North Shore Sporting Goods (Large) T-shirt, Keiki 'Respect the Locals' (XXL) T-shirt, North Shore Sporting Goods light blue embroidered floral hat, $15 North Shore Sporting Goods Gift Certificate.

#12 - Paradise Air Hawaii Basket item
#12 - Paradise Air Hawaii Basket
$100

Starting bid

20-minute Deluxe Package Powered Hang-Gliding Experience over the North Shore with Paradise Air Hawaii. Includes: photos, video and a Paradise Air Hat or Shirt.

Home - Paradise Air Hawaii


Value: $285+

#13 - Waialua General Basket item
$20

Starting bid

One (1) 2-choice Poke Bowl, Waialua General "Like Poke?" Hat, Waialua General Sticker.

#14 - Waialua General Gift Basket w/ T-shirt item
$30

Starting bid

One (1) 2-choice Poke Bowl, Waialua General Hat, Waialua General Men's Large T-shirt

#15 - Boho Basket item
$35

Starting bid

Island Ambiance reed diffuser, white and gold journal, 2 macrame plant hangers, 2 Soap Cellar soaps, 2 vintage mushroom candles, Tara Healing incense, sage, crystal pendant, Burt's Bees chapstick, soap bag.

#16 - Dog Lover Basket item
#16 - Dog Lover Basket
$25

Starting bid

National Geographic: How to Speak Dog book, 2 Lick Mats and Spreader, HI Honey Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets, Collapsable Bowl & Dog Bag Holder, Dog Bags, Emergency Sticker, Headrest Doggie Seatbelt, Chuck-it Stick, Toys.

#17 - Cat Lover Basket item
#17 - Cat Lover Basket
$25

Starting bid

National Geographic: How to Speak Cat book, 2 Collars with Bell, HI Honey Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets (not pictured), Cat Tunnel, Square Scratch Pad, 4-pack Delectables, Loofa Toy, Wand Toy, Emergency Sticker, Assorted Toys.

#18 - Aaron Dugan Art Basket item
#18 - Aaron Dugan Art Basket
$35

Starting bid

One (1) Men's XL First Print Limited Edition T-shirt & One (1) Justice Poster Print w/ Black Hanging Frame. Sticker packs included. T-shirt is double sided with right chest print.


AaronDuganArt - Etsy


VALUE: $75

#19 - HI Honey Farm Tour & Basket item
#19 - HI Honey Farm Tour & Basket
$100

Starting bid

Honey Tour and Tasting for 2 Adults, Four (4) 9oz Macadamia Raw Honey, Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets.


GREAT gift for couples, visitors, parents, newbies, nature lovers and animal lovers.


https://hihoneyfarm.com/


TOUR VALUE: $250

#20 - Whiskey Lovers Basket item
#20 - Whiskey Lovers Basket
$25

Starting bid

Electric Whiskey Smoker (rechargeable), 6 Wood Chips, 2 Rocks Classes (The Rescue Network branded).

#21 - Book of the Month - 1-Year Subscription item
#21 - Book of the Month - 1-Year Subscription
$65

Starting bid

1-Year Book of the Month Subscription (12 Books) & "Violet Thistlewaite Is Not a Villain Anymore" hardcover book. "Violet Thistlewaite Is Not a Villain Anymore" is a cozy fantasy romance novel that explores themes of redemption and second chances.

Teddy's Bigger Burger's Basket item
Teddy's Bigger Burger's Basket
$30

Starting bid

Teddy's T-shirt (Large), Teddy's Hat & Teddy's Gift Certificate

