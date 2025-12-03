Rescue Oahu Holiday Fundraiser

Hosted by
Starting bid
1-Year "Book of the Month" Subscription (12 books of your choice), "Book Person" denim hat & "All the Way to the River" hardcover book. "All the Way to the River" is a memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert that explores themes of love, loss, addiction, and recovery.
Subscription Value: $199.99
Starting bid
3 Adult Coloring Books, 9oz. HI Honey Farms Macadamia Raw Honey (not pictured), one (1) Bag Ryze Mushroom Coffee, The Rescue Network Mug, three (3) sets of Faber-Castell Colored Pencils, Pencil Sharpener, Eraser.
Starting bid
Aloha Collection Heipua Day Tripper Bag
Starting bid
How to Care for your Dog coloring & activity book, 2 additional kids coloring books, markers, colored pencils, crayons, pencil sharpener, large dog eraser, mini erasers.
Starting bid
How to Care for your Cat coloring & activity book, 2 additional kids coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, pencil sharpener, large dog eraser, mini erasers.
Starting bid
Patagonia Refugio Day Pack 30L & Patagonia Island Logo Trucker Hawaii Hat
Value: $168
Starting bid
1-Hour Healing Touch Session. Think Reiki meets Massage. Get ready to RELAX.
Starting bid
1-Hour Healing Touch Session. Think Reiki meets Massage. Get ready to RELAX. Second basket great for couples!
Starting bid
Haircut & Highlights at North Shore Salon with Kara Preciado. islandglowbridal.com/salongallery
Value: $295
Starting bid
5 Soap Bundle w/ Soap Bag & 8-Pack Lip Balm.
Value: $55
Starting bid
Men's Dark Blue North Shore Sporting Goods (Large) T-shirt, Keiki 'Respect the Locals' (XXL) T-shirt, North Shore Sporting Goods light blue embroidered floral hat, $15 North Shore Sporting Goods Gift Certificate.
Starting bid
20-minute Deluxe Package Powered Hang-Gliding Experience over the North Shore with Paradise Air Hawaii. Includes: photos, video and a Paradise Air Hat or Shirt.
Value: $285+
Starting bid
One (1) 2-choice Poke Bowl, Waialua General "Like Poke?" Hat, Waialua General Sticker.
Starting bid
One (1) 2-choice Poke Bowl, Waialua General Hat, Waialua General Men's Large T-shirt
Starting bid
Island Ambiance reed diffuser, white and gold journal, 2 macrame plant hangers, 2 Soap Cellar soaps, 2 vintage mushroom candles, Tara Healing incense, sage, crystal pendant, Burt's Bees chapstick, soap bag.
Starting bid
National Geographic: How to Speak Dog book, 2 Lick Mats and Spreader, HI Honey Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets, Collapsable Bowl & Dog Bag Holder, Dog Bags, Emergency Sticker, Headrest Doggie Seatbelt, Chuck-it Stick, Toys.
Starting bid
National Geographic: How to Speak Cat book, 2 Collars with Bell, HI Honey Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets (not pictured), Cat Tunnel, Square Scratch Pad, 4-pack Delectables, Loofa Toy, Wand Toy, Emergency Sticker, Assorted Toys.
Starting bid
One (1) Men's XL First Print Limited Edition T-shirt & One (1) Justice Poster Print w/ Black Hanging Frame. Sticker packs included. T-shirt is double sided with right chest print.
VALUE: $75
Starting bid
Honey Tour and Tasting for 2 Adults, Four (4) 9oz Macadamia Raw Honey, Propolis Healing Ointment for Pets.
GREAT gift for couples, visitors, parents, newbies, nature lovers and animal lovers.
TOUR VALUE: $250
Starting bid
Electric Whiskey Smoker (rechargeable), 6 Wood Chips, 2 Rocks Classes (The Rescue Network branded).
Starting bid
1-Year Book of the Month Subscription (12 Books) & "Violet Thistlewaite Is Not a Villain Anymore" hardcover book. "Violet Thistlewaite Is Not a Villain Anymore" is a cozy fantasy romance novel that explores themes of redemption and second chances.
Starting bid
Teddy's T-shirt (Large), Teddy's Hat & Teddy's Gift Certificate
