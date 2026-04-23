Casualties of Homicide Society

Hosted by

Casualties of Homicide Society

About this event

Cultural Connection Collective

315 E Warren Ave

Detroit, MI 48201, USA

Connection Seat
$30

Reserve your seat for a day of connection and relaxation.

Founders Circle Pass
$105

Be among the first to secure your place in the Cultural Connection Collective at a special early rate. Limited availability for those who move first.

Full Experience Pass
$120

Enjoy the full Cultural Connection Collective experience with one simple payment. No additional payments required—just show up and enjoy.

Elevated Experience (VIP Tier)
$145

Upgrade your experience with premium seating, a curated welcome kit, priority access, and exclusive moments designed for a more intimate and elevated experience.

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