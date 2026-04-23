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About this event
Reserve your seat for a day of connection and relaxation.
Be among the first to secure your place in the Cultural Connection Collective at a special early rate. Limited availability for those who move first.
Enjoy the full Cultural Connection Collective experience with one simple payment. No additional payments required—just show up and enjoy.
Upgrade your experience with premium seating, a curated welcome kit, priority access, and exclusive moments designed for a more intimate and elevated experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!