The Restoration Project Online Store

Stay warm and stylish with our classic logo hoodie, a timeless piece that combines comfort and style. This versatile hoodie features our iconic logo prominently on the chest, making it a great way to show off your spirit or personal style. Key Features: Logo Design: The logo is boldly displayed on the chest, adding a touch of sophistication and identity to your outfit. Classic Fit: Designed for a comfortable, relaxed fit that suits any occasion. Available Colors: Choose from two timeless colors—black and white—to match your mood or style. Quality Material: Made from high-quality materials for durability and comfort. Whether you're lounging around, heading out with friends, or just need a cozy layer for chilly days, this hoodie is the perfect choice. It's a versatile addition to any wardrobe that never goes out of style.
Stay warm and inspired with our "Love, Serve, Give" sweatshirt hoodie, designed to spread a message of kindness and compassion. This cozy hoodie features the uplifting phrase prominently on the chest, making it a great way to express your values and style. Key Features: Design Placement: The "Love, Serve, Give" design is centered on the chest, creating a bold yet elegant look that draws attention without overwhelming the garment. Available Colors: Choose from two timeless colors—black and white—to match your mood or style. Comfortable Fit: Made from high-quality materials for a soft and relaxed fit, perfect for casual wear or as a statement piece. Warmth and Comfort: Designed to keep you cozy on chilly days, whether you're lounging around or heading out with friends. Versatile Style: Suitable for everyday wear, whether you're running errands, meeting friends, or just enjoying a relaxed day. This sweatshirt hoodie is not only a comfortable addition to your wardrobe but also a meaningful way to share a positive message with those around you.
Stay comfortable and stylish with our classic sweatpants, designed to provide a relaxed fit for any occasion. Pocket Logo: Features our iconic logo on the left thigh, adding a touch of sophistication and identity to your casual wear. Key Features: Comfortable Fit: Made from soft, high-quality materials for a cozy and relaxed fit. Available Color: Available in a sleek black color that complements any outfit. Practical Design: Perfect for lounging around, working out, or running errands, these sweatpants are versatile and practical. Durable Construction: Built to last, ensuring they remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Whether you're looking for a comfortable addition to your workout routine or just a cozy pair for everyday wear, these classic sweatpants are the perfect choice.
Stay comfortable and stylish with our classic sweatpants, designed to provide a relaxed fit for any occasion. Pocket LSG: Displays the "LSG" initials on the left thigh, offering a subtle yet meaningful way to express your values. Key Features: Comfortable Fit: Made from soft, high-quality materials for a cozy and relaxed fit. Available Color: Available in a sleek black color that complements any outfit. Practical Design: Perfect for lounging around, working out, or running errands, these sweatpants are versatile and practical. Durable Construction: Built to last, ensuring they remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Whether you're looking for a comfortable addition to your workout routine or just a cozy pair for everyday wear, these classic sweatpants are the perfect choice.
Show off your spirit or personal style with our classic logo T-shirt, a timeless piece that combines comfort and simplicity. This versatile tee features our iconic logo prominently on the chest, making it a great way to express your identity. Key Features: Logo Design: The logo is boldly displayed on the chest, adding a touch of sophistication and identity to your outfit. Classic Fit: Designed for a comfortable, relaxed fit that suits any occasion. Available Colors: Choose from two timeless colors—black and white—to match your mood or style. Quality Material: Made from high-quality materials for durability and comfort. Whether you're running errands, meeting friends, or just lounging around, this T-shirt is a versatile addition to any wardrobe that never goes out of style.
Spread a message of kindness and compassion with our "Love Serve, Give" t-shirt, designed to inspire and uplift. This comfortable tee features the uplifting phrase prominently on the chest, making it a great way to express your values and style. Key Features: Design Placement: The "Love Serve, Give" design is centered on the chest, creating a bold yet elegant look that draws attention without overwhelming the garment. Comfortable Fit: Made from high-quality materials for a soft and relaxed fit, perfect for casual wear or as a statement piece. Available Colors: Choose from two timeless colors—black and white—to match your mood or style. Versatile Style: Suitable for everyday wear, whether you're running errands, meeting friends, or just lounging around. This t-shirt is not only a comfortable addition to your wardrobe but also a meaningful way to share a positive message with those around you.
Stay refreshed and stylish with our tumbler, designed to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature while showcasing your brand or personal style. This tumbler features a sleek design with our simple logo, making it a great accessory for daily use. Key Features: Logo Design: The simple logo is elegantly displayed, adding a touch of sophistication to your beverage routine. Available Color: Available in a crisp black finish that complements any setting. Insulation: Keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours, thanks to advanced insulation technology. Practical Design: Easy to carry and fits comfortably in most cup holders, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Whether you're sipping coffee, tea, or your favorite cold drink, this tumbler is a stylish and functional companion for any occasion.
Stay refreshed and rejuvenated with our comprehensive Hygiene Kit, designed to provide you with the essentials for a daily skincare routine. This thoughtful bundle includes: Shampoo: Gently cleanse your hair with our nourishing shampoo, formulated to leave your locks feeling soft and looking vibrant. Conditioner: Follow up with our moisturizing conditioner, which helps detangle and add shine to your hair, ensuring it stays healthy and manageable. Body Lotion: Complete your routine with our hydrating body lotion, designed to soothe and moisturize your skin, leaving it feeling smooth and refreshed. Lip Balm: Protect and soothe your lips with our nourishing lip balm, keeping them smooth and protected from dryness. Perfect for travel, daily use, or as a thoughtful gift, this Hygiene Kit is a convenient and practical way to maintain your personal care routine wherever you go.
