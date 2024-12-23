Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture 2025: R3X Project (Revolution Requires Resistance) Community Sponsorship Form

- 1 VIP ticket to Djembe in the New Millennium
-1 VIP Pass to Festival After-Party (2/15)
- Name listed in festival program
- 1 VIP ticket to Djembe in the New Millennium
-1 VIP Pass to Festival After-Party (2/15)
- Name listed in festival program
Movement Advocate
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- 2 VIP tickets to Djembe in the New Millennium
- 2 VIP Pass to Festival After-Party (2/15)
- Name prominently displayed in festival program
- Digital festival program access
- 2 VIP tickets to Djembe in the New Millennium
- 2 VIP Pass to Festival After-Party (2/15)
- Name prominently displayed in festival program
- Digital festival program access
Cultural Revolution Patron
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- 4 VIP tickets to Djembe in the New Millennium
- 4 EXCLUSIVE VIP Access to After-Party (2/15)
- Personal photo opportunity with dance ensemble
- Prominent recognition in all festival materials
- Digital festival program access
- Commemorative festival poster
- 4 VIP tickets to Djembe in the New Millennium
- 4 EXCLUSIVE VIP Access to After-Party (2/15)
- Personal photo opportunity with dance ensemble
- Prominent recognition in all festival materials
- Digital festival program access
- Commemorative festival poster
Add a donation for Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!