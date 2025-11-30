The Right Book Club Presents Eric Trump

160 Royal Palm Way

Palm Beach, FL 33480, USA

VIP Admission
$3,047

• Exclusive, live featured conversation led by Eric Trump

Book signing and professional photograph with Eric Trump

• Expedited VIP check-in line for entry
• Reserved front tier seating

• Open bar
• Complimentary hors d’oeuvres

• VIP gift bag

• The Right Book Club Founding Membership through 2026 (exclusive early access to members only private events, and monthly meetings, $250 value)


Premier Admission
$447

• Exclusive, live featured conversation led by Eric Trump

• Expedited premier check-in line for entry
• Reserved premier seating

• Reserved open bar
• Complimentary hors d’oeuvres

• Premier gift bag

• The Right Book Club Founding Membership through 2026 (exclusive early access to members only private events, and monthly meetings, $250 value)

Add a donation for The Right Book Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!