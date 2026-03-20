The Ripple Effect Slient Auction

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Starting bid
A perfect pairing of indulgence and intention. This beautifully assembled wine basket includes a selection of handpicked wines and gourmet accompaniments—ideal for entertaining, gifting, or savoring slowly.
Bid generously and enjoy every sip knowing you’re supporting Project Yoga’s ripple of impact.
Starting bid
A personalized, one-on-one experience designed entirely around you. These private sessions can be tailored to your goals—whether you’re looking to build strength and confidence in your asana practice, refine specific poses or transitions, or explore a more therapeutic approach incorporating breathwork, nervous system regulation, and meditation.
Perfect for all levels—from beginners wanting a strong foundation to experienced practitioners seeking more depth and clarity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!