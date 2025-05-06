The Ripple Effects of Munchausen by Proxy Abuse and the Crucial Role of Pediatric Hospitalists
Room GRAND F at Anaheim Marriott Convention Center 700 W Convention Way
Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
Registration
$250
Tickets may only be purchased by pediatric hospitalists and trainees attending the PHM2025 National Conference in Anaheim, CA. The organizers reserve the right to decline registration for any individual whose current status as a practicing pediatric hospitalist or trainee cannot be confirmed. Net proceeds from this lecture—after the payment of speaker fees—will be donated in full to Munchausen Support, a registered nonprofit organization.
Tickets may only be purchased by pediatric hospitalists and trainees attending the PHM2025 National Conference in Anaheim, CA. The organizers reserve the right to decline registration for any individual whose current status as a practicing pediatric hospitalist or trainee cannot be confirmed. Net proceeds from this lecture—after the payment of speaker fees—will be donated in full to Munchausen Support, a registered nonprofit organization.
Add a donation for Munchausen Support
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!