The Rise's Silent Auction 2026

Two Tahoe Donner One Day Ski Passes for the 2026-2027 Season ($200 Value). Valid Sunday-Friday, non holiday* at the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort or Cross Country Ski Center- $200 Value





For nearly 50 years, Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort has provided families with a unique and affordable ski experience. They are committed to being “the best place to begin” and offer ski instruction for children as young as 3 years old. Wide-open bowls, uncrowded slopes, gentle beginner terrain, excellent grooming and a friendly, courteous staff await you.





*2026/2027 Holiday Peak Period Dates

• December 26, 2026-January 2, 2027

• January 16 - January 18, 2027

• February 13 – February 20, 2027





**Passes expire at the end of the 2026/2027 Ski Season**

Donated by Tahoe Donner Association