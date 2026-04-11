The Rise's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Private Wine Tasting at Carvalho Family Winery for up to 8 guests- $275 Value
Carvalho Family Winery is a quick 15-minute drive from Downtown Sacramento, in the charming North Delta town of Clarksburg, along the Sacramento River. Although the winery is minutes away, it feels worlds apart from the hustle and bustle of city life. The winery overlooks a beautiful, lush Chardonnay vineyard.
**Certificate expires on 9/30/2026**
Donated by Carvalho Family Winery
Starting bid
Two Tahoe Donner One Day Ski Passes for the 2026-2027 Season ($200 Value). Valid Sunday-Friday, non holiday* at the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort or Cross Country Ski Center- $200 Value
For nearly 50 years, Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort has provided families with a unique and affordable ski experience. They are committed to being “the best place to begin” and offer ski instruction for children as young as 3 years old. Wide-open bowls, uncrowded slopes, gentle beginner terrain, excellent grooming and a friendly, courteous staff await you.
*2026/2027 Holiday Peak Period Dates
• December 26, 2026-January 2, 2027
• January 16 - January 18, 2027
• February 13 – February 20, 2027
**Passes expire at the end of the 2026/2027 Ski Season**
Donated by Tahoe Donner Association
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