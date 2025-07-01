Shoot to Support: Paintball Fundraiser Showdown

Hosted by
Ticket includes full paintball gear and access to all the action-packed games, every ticket helps empower teen girls through Rising Queens Foundation programs.
Treat yourself to the VIP experience; skip the lines, gear up with bonus paintballs. Plus, take home an exclusive gift bag filled with Rising Queens merch and goodies!
Squad up and save with our Group Package! Grab your crew (5 or more), enjoy discounted tickets, and take on the paintball field together; because battles are better with friends, and every shot supports a girl's future.
Can’t attend? Grab a “Paint It Forward” ticket! Your donation sends a teen girl to play and experience an unforgettable, empowering day.
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes while supporting the Rising Queens Foundation!
Every ticket helps fund programs that empower teenage girls with career guidance, skills training, and more.
Many prizes to be won; you don’t want to miss out!
Winners will be announced during the paintball fundraising event. Must be present to claim prize.
