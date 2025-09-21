The Road Ahead: A Benefit Concert for the Female Brass Future

Ticket package includes CD, signed poster, reserved seating for the concert, plus access to the post-concert reception and meet-and-greet.
Seated ticket for the concert, plus access to the post-concert reception and meet-and-greet.
Standing room admission to the concert, plus access to the post-concert reception and meet-and-greet.
Pay what you can! Enjoy the concert from anywhere, and be part of supporting our mission no matter where you are.
Suggested donation: $10
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing