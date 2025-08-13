Wasatch Chorale

Hosted by

Wasatch Chorale

About this event

The Road Home: A Choral Reunion

175 N University Ave

Provo, UT 84601, USA

Concert AND Pre-Concert Lecture (6:00 PM - Saturday ONLY)
$20

Premium seating and access to the Pre-Concert Lecture at 6:00pm on Saturday with all the previous conductors. Then find your seat in the reserved seats in the front before the concert starts.

General Admission
$10

Grants entry to the concert on Friday or Saturday with access to general seating.

Senior / Student
$8

65+ or currently students enrolled in school. General seating for the concert on Friday or Saturday.

Youth
$5

Ages 12 or under. General seating for the concert on Friday or Saturday.

Pre-Concert Lecture (without concert tickets)
$10

If you already purchased a ticket to the concert, but want to add on the pre-concert lecture, choose this option. At 6 PM a pre-concert lecture will include a history of the choir a Q&A session with the previous conductors of the Wasatch Chorale.

Add a donation for Wasatch Chorale

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