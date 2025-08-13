The Road Home: A Choral Reunion

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Provo, UT 84601, USA
Premium seating and access to the Pre-Concert Lecture at 6:00pm on Saturday with all the previous conductors. Then find your seat in the reserved seats in the front before the concert starts.
Grants entry to the concert on Friday or Saturday with access to general seating.
65+ or currently students enrolled in school. General seating for the concert on Friday or Saturday.
Ages 12 or under. General seating for the concert on Friday or Saturday.
If you already purchased a ticket to the concert, but want to add on the pre-concert lecture, choose this option. At 6 PM a pre-concert lecture will include a history of the choir a Q&A session with the previous conductors of the Wasatch Chorale.
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