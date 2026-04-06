Westerly Lions Club

Hosted by

Westerly Lions Club

About this event

The Roaring Century of Pride & Service Gala

41 Railroad Ave

Westerly, RI 02891, USA

General Admission Ticket
$150

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Lion Sponsorship w/1 Ticket Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Lion Sponsorship w/1 Ticket Included-Pay Now
$500

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Entertainment Sponsorship w/2 Tickets Included-Pay Now
$1,500

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Den Tamer Sponsorship w/4 Tickets Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Den Tamer Sponsorship w/4 Tickets Included-Pay Now
$2,000

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Beverage Braveheart Sponsorship w/6 Tickets Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Beverage Braveheart Sponsorship w/6 Tickets Included-Pay Now
$2,500

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Hero Sponsorship w/8 Tickets Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Hero Sponsorship w/8 Tickets Included-Pay Now
$3,000

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Champion Sponsorship w/8 Tickets Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Champion Sponsorship w/8 Tickets Included-Pay Now
$5,000

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

Presenting Sponsorship w/ 16 Tickets Included-Paid
Free

Enjoy the full evening with cocktail hour, dinner, band, dancing, and silent auction.

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