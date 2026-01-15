THE ROARING GALA

Showcase your business with a full-page advertisement in the official Roaring Gala program booklet for the Taylor Conservatory Foundation. This booklet will be distributed to all 200 guests attending the gala on March 27th, offering prime exposure to community leaders and supporters.





Ad Size (margin format): 4.75” x 7.75”





Your advertisement helps support the Conservatory’s gardens, educational programming, and community events throughout the year. After purchase, Teri Fritz, our Program Booklet Coordinator, will reach out to provide final specifications and assist with finalizing your ad for print.